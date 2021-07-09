Peloton Receives Subscriptions for $122,500 Financing

London, July 9, 2021 - Peloton Minerals Corp. ("PMC" or the "Company") (CSE:PMC) (OTC:PMCCF) (CNSX:PMC.CN) has received subscriptions for a private placement totaling CDN$122,500 (the "Private Placement") and consisting of 1,633,334 units priced at CDN$0.075 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable for three years at $0.125.

$102,500 of the Private Placement was subject to a finder's fee payable to arms length parties. The finder's fee consisted of CDN$5,125 in cash. Proceeds of the financing will be used to advance gold exploration in Nevada and working capital.

Peloton Minerals Corp. is a reporting issuer in good standing in the Provinces of British Columbia and Ontario whose common shares are listed on the CSE (Symbol: PMC) and trade in the U.S. on the OTC QB (Symbol: PMCCF). There are 104,086,641 common shares issued and outstanding in the capital of the Company before the issuance of the shares described in this release.

Peloton owns three gold exploration projects located in Elko County, Nevada, and one gold exploration project in Montana, USA which is now under option to Frederick Private Equity Corporation and African Metals Corp..

