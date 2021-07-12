Central African Gold Appoints Yves Kabongo as CEO

Vancouver, July 12, 2021 - Central African Gold Inc. (TSXV: CAGR) (FSE: BC21) (OTCQB: NDENF) (the "Corporation" or "Central African Gold") is pleased to announce the Corporation has appointed Mr. Yves Kabongo as CEO replacing Stephen Barley who will remain as Executive Chairman.

Yves Kabongo is a seasoned businessman with experience in all aspects of mining in the DRC and has an intimate knowledge of the business practices and laws of the DRC. Mr. Kabongo has held management roles with a major Canadian bank and with numerous mining companies with operations in the DRC. He was born in the DRC, educated in Canada, and holds a degree in Financial Management from HEC Business School in Montreal, a mini-Executive MBA from McGill University, and a Certificate in Treasury Management from the Treasury Management Association of Canada. Mr. Kabongo has a vast network of strong relationships spanning all aspects of DRC business and politics. Yves Kabongo is currently based in Kinshasa, the capital city and key business and political centre. He formerly held the role of Chairman of a DRC subsidiary of Central African Gold.

Mr. Kevin Torudag, Senior Advisor stated: "We are extremely pleased to announce the appointment of Yves as CEO of the Corporation. There are very few individuals possessing the knowledge and skill set he has and the ability to fully understand and bridge the gap between the DRC and the international financial and mining community. Central African Gold has an extremely ambitious expansion plan involving the acquisition of multiple projects in the base and precious metals space in the DRC. To meet the Corporation's goals, we needed a permanent and reputable presence in Kinshasa and Yves Kabongo is a well-known and respected member of the business and mining sector in this city. The addition of Yves completes our already impressive DRC team and will enable Central African Gold to compete at the highest level in this complex environment which is essential to success in this country."

About Central African Gold Inc.

Central African Gold is a natural resource company with a primary focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral projects in the Democratic Republic of the Congo ("DRC"). Central African Gold currently holds rights to multiple mineral projects with base and precious metal potential strategically located in the southern DRC. Central African Gold has the intention to acquire interests in additional concessions or relinquish concessions in the normal course of business. Central African Gold has an experienced management team located in the DRC.

