Inomin Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on La Gitana Gold-Silver Project

Past exploration confirmed near surface gold-silver deposit open to expansion

Vancouver, July 12, 2021 - Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) is pleased to announce the filing of a technical report ("Technical Report"), in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), for the company's La Gitana Gold-Silver property in Mexico.

Highlights

Previous core drilling confirmed La Gitana hosts a significant gold-silver deposit

Initial 38 holes drilled with grades ranging from 0.25 to 27.8 g/t gold and 5 to 2,330 g/t silver

Discovery drill hole intersected 133.5 metres (438 feet) of 1.78 g/t gold and 100.7 g/t silver

Gold-silver mineralization is open to the southeast, at depth, and laterally

Property prospective for near-surface bulk-tonnage and underground gold-silver deposits

The La Gitana gold-silver property is located in Oaxaca State in southern Mexico. The property is situated within the Oaxaca Gold-Silver Belt, a major northwest trending regional structure hosting several operating precious metals mines and prospects including Gold Resource's Arista and Mirador gold-silver mines, and Fortuna Silver's San Jose gold-silver mine.

La Gitana is an advanced, gold-silver exploration project where exploration, including surface mapping, surface rock sampling, IP-resistivity geophysics, as well as diamond drilling, has delineated a substantial near-surface, low-sulphidation, epithermal gold-silver mineral system. The gold-silver mineralization is open to expansion to the southeast and at depth from drill-tested areas.

Previous drilling programs at La Gitana in 2004 - 2006 by Chesapeake Gold Corp. (TSXV: CKG), intersected gold-silver mineralization in a core zone 400 to 500 metres long, 50 to 150 metres wide and 50 to 300 metres depth, with grades ranging from 0.25 to 27.8 g/t gold and 5 to 2,330 g/t silver.

Gold and silver mineralization is found in high-grade shoots in northwest trending, sub-vertical structures, and as low-grade disseminations within broad zones of quartz stockworks and breccias. The main structure has been traced for more than 1.4 kilometres up to 300 metres wide and a vertical extension of approximately 400 metres. Structures dip steeply between 70° and 90°. Gold and silver are present as electrum and acanthite within epithermal quartz veins.

A second less developed zone is located approximately 300 metres south of the main zone, as defined by soil geochemistry, channel sampling, and minimal drill testing. Mineralization also appears open laterally: to the east surface veins have not been drill tested; to the west is an untested overburden covered area.

The Technical Report authors believe that sufficient exploration has been completed at La Gitana to confirm the existence of a gold-silver deposit. A two phase exploration program including drilling is recommended at La Gitana to determine the scope of the mineralization and complete a preliminary resource calculation.

Initial communication with the local community has been encouraging. The company looks forward to continuing to build a positive working relationship with all stakeholders.

John Gomez, President of Inomin says, "La Gitana provides the opportunity to define and develop a substantial gold-silver deposit. We look forward to advancing the project to create significant benefits for all stakeholders."

The La Gitana technical report and other information on the project is available on Inomin's website www.inominmines.com.

Inomin Mines Director, L. John Peters P.Geo, a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

