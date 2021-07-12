NioBay Nominates Philip Sutherland as Indigenous Advisor and Provides Update on James Bay Niobium Project

MONTREAL, July 12, 2021 - Niobay Metals Inc. ("NioBay" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NBY) (OTCQB: NBYCF) a company focused on exploration, development and use of critical green metals with an Environmentally, Sustainable, Governance, and Indigenous (ESGI) focus. The Company is pleased to announce the nomination of Mr. Philip Sutherland Jr. as Indigenous Advisor and provides an update on the advancement of the James Bay Niobium Project.



Nomination of Mr. Philip Sutherland Jr.

Mr. Sutherland is a member of the Moose Cree First Nation ("MCFN") and has experience in providing employment readiness and other training in remote communities to support Indigenous participation in the mining industry across Canada. Philip has served his First Nation in various capacities throughout the years in tourism, employment and economic development roles. He is active in practicing his traditional activities of hunting, fishing and trapping in the Moose River estuary, including North French and South Bluff Creek.

Philip will be responsible for coordinating meetings, facilitating community correspondence, engaging with the membership and meeting land users. Further, he will support the planned environmental baseline studies and will directly oversee the exploration activities on the land.

Baseline Environmental Studies

The Company has received offers from numerous contractors to initiate baseline environmental studies and we are currently reviewing the proposals in collaboration with MCFN. This work will include desktop and land-based studies. Of importance will be the commencement of multiyear, surface and ground water flow and quality monitoring, fish and wildlife studies along with geotechnical and geochemical testing. This will add to the MCFN existing Homeland environmental database.

NioBay is committed to engaging with the community membership and updating them on the proposed work along with the results. MCFN will control any traditional knowledge and or archeological studies.

The environmental baseline data set will be used to support the prefeasibility and feasibility studies, in addition to potential future environmental assessments.

Drill Program

The Company is finalizing discussions with drilling contractors who have availability for a fall drill program, and we anticipate securing the necessary equipment in the coming weeks. We expect to initiate a 12,000 m infill drill program in Q3 and the program will extend to the winter of 2022. In addition to the aforementioned program, the drill may also be used to support geotechnical and hydrogeological studies as part of the environmental baseline. NioBay believes that its projects can support the Truth and Reconciliation Commission call for economic reconciliation.

About NioBay Metals Inc.

NioBay will be a leader in the Environment, Sustainability, Governance and Indigenous inclusion supporting the development of smart mine(s) with low carbon consumption and responsible water and wildlife management practices. Critical to our success will be the consent and full participation of the Indigenous communities in whose territories we operate. The Company holds a 100% interest in the James Bay Niobium Project located 45 km south of Moosonee, in the Moose Cree Traditional Territory of the James Bay Lowlands in Ontario. NioBay also holds a 72.5% interest in the Crevier Niobium and Tantalum project located in Qu?bec and the Nitassinan territory of the Pekuakamiulnatsh First Nation and a 47% direct participation in mineral titles situated in the Chibougamau region, Qu?bec, under a joint venture agreement with SOQUEM.

