Global Energy Metals Joins European Raw Materials Alliance in Support of Establishing Battery Metal Supply Security in Europe Following Strategic Acquisition of Past-Producing Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Mine in Norway

Vancouver, July 12, 2021 - Global Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV:GEMC) | (OTC:GBLEF) | (FSE:5GE1) ("Global Energy Metals", the "Company" and/or "GEMC"), a company involved in investment exposure to the battery metals supply chain, is pleased to report that it has joined the European Raw Materials Alliance (ERMA) as momentum accelerates and policymakers and industry participants support the establishment of strategic autonomy and sovereignty with respect to security of supply of the critical raw materials enabling the transition to a globally competitive green economy.

Mitchell Smith, President & CEO commented:

"The European Raw Materials Alliance will be an important instrument for Europe as the world shifts towards green and technology-focused economies. Global Energy Metals is very much aligned with ERMA's strategy and believes that Global Energy Metals is well positioned to benefit from and be an intrinsic part of the sustainable and dependable supply of raw materials needed to support the green transition, especially in light of our recent strategic acquisition of the Råna and past-producing Bruvann Mine projects in the battery manufacturing hub, Norway. We are delighted to be collaborating with ERMA and fellow alliance partners."

The European Raw Materials Alliance (ERMA), co-founded by the European Commission, aims to make Europe economically more resilient by diversifying its supply chains, creating jobs, attracting investments to the raw materials value chain, fostering innovation, training young talents and contributing to the best enabling framework for raw materials and the Circular Economy worldwide.

ERMA addresses the challenge of securing access to sustainable raw materials, advanced materials, and industrial processing know-how. By 2030, ERMA's activities will increase the production of raw and advanced materials and address the Circular Economy by boosting the recovery and recycling of Critical Raw Materials. More specifically, ERMA will:

- Bolster the creation of environmentally sustainable and socially equitable innovations and infrastructure - Implement a Circular Economy of complex products like electric vehicles, clean tech, and hydrogen equipment - Support Europe's raw materials industry capability, to extract, design, manufacture and recycle materials - Promote innovation, strategic investment, and industrial production across specific value chains

ERMA's vision is to secure access to critical and strategic raw materials, advanced materials, and processing know-how for EU Industrial Ecosystems. The alliance will involve all relevant stakeholders, including industrial actors along the value chain, Member States and regions, trade unions, civil society, research and technology organizations, investors and NGOs. Learn more about ERMA and their activities by clicking here.

Global Energy Metals Enters Europe with Strategic Interest in Past-Producing Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project

With a limited number of quality nickel sulphide projects available worldwide, Global Energy Metals recently acquired a strategic interest in the Råna project located in an emerging battery manufacturing hub in Northern Norway. The project portfolio includes three exploration licences including the past producing Bruvann Nickel Mine in the Råna mafic-ultramafic intrusion (Arnes, Bruavatnet and Rånbogen) and a fourth exploration licence (Krokelva), that lies outside the intrusion, west of the Bruvann Nickel mine (collectively "The Råna Project"). The Råna Project is prospective for nickel, copper and cobalt and is open-ended in three directions that have been under-explored.

Råna represents one of the few drill-ready, low capex Class-1 nickel opportunities globally that has strong mining potential and exploration upside and presents as an opportunity as a future source of material suitable for the rechargeable battery sector. Global Energy Metals intends to work alongside its co-owner partner, to attract strategic alliances to fund project development at the Råna Project while leveraging its interest to create shareholder value through exploration success.

The Råna Project licence area totals 25km2 and is located on the south shore of Ofotfjord, which is ice-free year-round, 2km away from a shipping dock, with work force and infrastructure in place and in close proximity to a growing end-user market including FREYR AS, a Norwegian incorporated company that is developing environmentally friendly lithium-ion based battery cell facilities in Mo i Rana, Northern Norway.

For further details on the terms of the acquisition and details of the Råna Project and past-producing Bruvann Nickel Mine, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 8, 2021, April 6, 2021 and February 17, 2021.

Global Energy Metals Corp.

(TSXV:GEMC | OTC:GBLEF | FSE:5GE1)

Global Energy Metals Corp. offers investment exposure to the growing rechargeable battery and electric vehicle market by building a diversified global portfolio of exploration and growth-stage battery mineral assets.

Global Energy Metals recognizes that the proliferation and growth of the electrified economy in the coming decades is underpinned by the availability of battery metals, including cobalt, nickel, copper, lithium and other raw materials. To be part of the solution and respond to this electrification movement, Global Energy Metals has taken a 'consolidate, partner and invest' approach and in doing so have assembled and are advancing a portfolio of strategically significant investments in battery metal resources.

As demonstrated with the Company's current copper, nickel and cobalt projects in Canada, Australia, Norway and the United States, GEMC is investing-in, exploring and developing prospective, scaleable assets in established mining and processing jurisdictions in close proximity to end-use markets. Global Energy Metals is targeting projects with low logistics and processing risks, so that they can be fast tracked to enter the supply chain in this cycle. The Company is also collaborating with industry peers to strengthen its exposure to these critical commodities and the associated technologies required for a cleaner future.

Securing exposure to these critical minerals powering the eMobility revolution is a generational investment opportunity. Global Energy Metals believe the the time to be part of this electrification movement.

For Further Information:

Global Energy Metals Corp.

#1501-128 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC, V6B 1R8

Email: info@globalenergymetals.com

t. + 1 (604) 688-4219

www.globalenergymetals.com

Twitter: @EnergyMetals | @USBatteryMetals | @ElementMinerals

Subscribe to the GEMC eNewsletter

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information:

Certain information in this release may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws and necessarily involve risks associated with regulatory approvals and timelines. Although Global Energy Metals believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

GEMC's operations could be significantly adversely affected by the effects of a widespread global outbreak of a contagious disease, including the recent outbreak of illness caused by COVID-19. It is not possible to accurately predict the impact COVID-19 will have on operations and the ability of others to meet their obligations, including uncertainties relating to the ultimate geographic spread of the virus, the severity of the disease, the duration of the outbreak, and the length of travel and quarantine restrictions imposed by governments of affected countries. In addition, a significant outbreak of contagious diseases in the human population could result in a widespread health crisis that could adversely affect the economies and financial markets of many countries, resulting in an economic downturn that could further affect operations and the ability to finance its operations.

For more information on Global Energy and the risks and challenges of their businesses, investors should review the filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

We seek safe harbour.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.