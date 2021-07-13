NorZinc Appoints Auramet as a Financial Advisor to Assist in Arranging Project Finance for the Prairie Creek Mine, Canada

NZC-TSX

NORZF-OTCQB

VANCOUVER, July 12, 2021 - NorZinc Ltd. (TSX: NZC) (OTCQB: NORZF) (the "Company" or "NorZinc") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Auramet International, LLC ("Auramet") as Financial Advisor in conjunction with project financing for the Prairie Creek Mine located in the Northwest Territories. Auramet's role will be to work with the Company to provide advice and assistance regarding the solicitation, structuring, negotiating, and closing of a comprehensive financing package.

Auramet is a relationship focused global precious metals merchant and advisory firm based in North America with a proven track record in closing project finance mandates and financing mining projects throughout the Americas, Africa, Europe and Australia. They have extensive and long-standing experience in the global junior mining market, mining finance and specifically the Canadian mining sector having worked with many of the mining companies currently operating in the country.

Rohan Hazelton, President & CEO of NorZinc stated "NorZinc is very pleased to be working with a skilled and dedicated organization such as Auramet. Their depth of experience in mine finance, and recent successes in closing significant project finance mandates in Northern Canada will provide tremendous value in funding the construction of the Prairie Creek Mine."

About NorZinc

NorZinc is a TSX-listed mine development Company trading under the symbol "NZC". NorZinc is developing its key project, the 100%-owned high grade zinc-lead-silver Prairie Creek Mine, located in the Northwest Territories. NorZinc also owns projects in Newfoundland that host several zinc-lead-copper-gold-silver deposits.

Cautionary Statement - Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information, including, among other things, statements regarding the advice and assistance to be provided by Auramet and that Auramet will provide tremendous value in funding the construction of the Prairie Creek Mine. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and risks are described in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form and Management's Discussion & Analysis available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE NorZinc Ltd.