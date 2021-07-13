Cobre Limited: Broker Briefing Investor Webinar

Sydney, Australia - Cobre Ltd. (ASX:CBE) is pleased to advise shareholders and investors that the Company will be presenting as part of the Broker Briefing Mining & Resources Investor Webinar on Thursday 15 July 2021, which will feature video presentations from several ASX listed companies.Date: 15 July 2021Time: 11:30am AEST / 9:30am AWSTPresenter: Executive Chairman and Managing Director, Martin Holland presenting at 12:00pm AEST / 10:00am AWSTThe Company invites shareholders, investors, and media to participate in this digital event by registering online via the link below:https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/T94X7C2ZParticipants will be able to submit questions via the panel throughout the presentation, however, we encourage shareholders and investors to send through questions via email beforehand to info@brokerbriefing.comMr Holland will be speaking to the Company's most recent presentation released to the ASX on 16 June 2021.





Cobre Ltd. (ASX:CBE) is a copper and base-metals explorer with projects in Western Australia and Botswana. The Company recently discovered a new high-grade VMS deposit enriched in Copper, Gold, Zinc and Silver in Western Australia, and is currently exploring approximately 8,100 km2 of tenements within the Kalahari Copper Belt (KCB) in Botswana.





