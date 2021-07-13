Aya Gold & Silver: Record Quarterly Silver Production of 439,149 Ounces

MONTREAL, July 13, 2021 - Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA) ("Aya" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce record quarterly silver production of 439,149 ounces in Q2 2021 at an average head grade of 297 grams per tonne silver from its Zgounder Silver Mine in the Kingdom of Morocco.

Key Highlights

Produced 439,149 ounces ("oz") of silver ("Ag") in Q2 2021 compared to 389,132 oz of Ag in Q1 2021

Improved silver recovery of 84.2% at the flotation plant in Q2 2021 compared to 81.9% in Q1 2021

Successful four-day planned shutdown at the flotation plant

Q2 2021 Production



Q2 2021*

Production Q1 2021

Production Tonnes processed 56,318 48,472 Average grade (g/t Ag) 297 296 Silver ingots produced (oz) 174,786 190,621 Silver in concentrate for sale produced (oz) 264,364 198,511 Total silver produced (oz) 439,149 389,132

*Q2 2021 numbers are preliminary and are subject to final adjustment.

"For a third consecutive quarter, Zgounder's operational performance demonstrated the robustness of the operational changes implemented into the turnaround last year. Production is now running at a steady run rate, with tonnes, grade and recoveries coming in ahead of full-year guidance. First-half silver production is now tracking well over the midpoint of our 2021 guidance, driven by our operating team's commitment to improving efficiencies and best execution," said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO.

Ongoing Operational Optimisation

Silver recovery for the flotation plant improved to 84.2% in Q2 2021 from 81.9% in Q1 2021. The slight decrease in Q2 2021 recoveries to 78.8% at the cyanidation plant compared to 83.7% in Q1 2021 was expected and has been budgeted for during the hot summer months.

In the quarter, plant availabilities reached 86% and 93% for the flotation and cyanidation plants, respectively. Availability at the flotation plant was impacted by a four-day planned shutdown. The maintenance plan is progressing well, and overall availability increased compared to the previous quarter.

Q2 2021 Financial and Operational Results

Aya's Q2 2021 financial results will be released before market-open on August 13, 2021.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya's Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which is being advanced to feasibility.

Since its appointment in mid-2020, Aya's new management team has been focused on maximising shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its production, resource, governance, and financial growth plans.

For additional information, please visit Aya's website at www.ayagoldsilver.com.

