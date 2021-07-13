Triple Flag Reports Record Metal Sales in Q2 2021

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. ("Triple Flag") today announced record gold equivalent ounces ("GEOs") for the second quarter of 2021. All dollar references are in United States dollars.

"Our gold equivalent ounces sold in the second quarter were a new record for our business, increasing by 40% compared to the second quarter of 2020, while revenue increased by 48% over the same period," commented Shaun Usmar, Founder and CEO. "With the successful completion of our initial public offering ("IPO") during the quarter, which was the largest TSX-listed mining IPO since 2012 by size and market capitalization, and the largest precious metals IPO globally by market capitalization since 2008, Triple Flag is poised to continue its growth. Shortly after the quarter-end, we paid down the remaining balance of our revolving credit facility and are now debt-free. We are tremendously appreciative of the support shown by investors during our IPO, providing us with a high-quality shareholder register. As we commence this part of our journey as a public company, we will continue to work tirelessly to build shareholder value and establish Triple Flag as the premier quality growth name in the precious metals streaming and royalty sector."

Preliminary Q2 2021 Sales and Revenue

Triple Flag sold 22,537 GEOs in the second quarter of 2021, resulting in $40.9 million in revenue and representing 77,481 GEOs over the last twelve months.

GEOs Sold and Revenue by Commodity Q2 2021 Q2 2020 GEOs Sold Revenue ($M) GEOs Sold Revenue ($M) Gold 11,549 21.0 9,461 16.2 Silver 10,049 18.2 6,654 11.4 Other 939 1.7 - - Total 22,537 40.9 16,115 27.6

Conference Call Details

Triple Flag will release its 2021 second quarter results on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, after market close. A conference call will be held on Thursday, August 12, 2021 starting at 11:00am EDT (8:00am PT) to discuss these results.

To register for this conference call, please use this link: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/2865668. After registering, a confirmation will be sent through email, including dial in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call. To ensure you are connected for the full call, we suggest registering a day in advance or at minimum 10 minutes before the start of the call.

Live webcast: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3313174/E8E72774E84E555F0147239ED51DDAA7

About Triple Flag

Triple Flag is a gold-focused streaming and royalty company offering bespoke financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Our mission is to be a sought-after, long-term funding partner to mining companies throughout the commodity cycle. Since our inception in 2016, we have constructed a diversified portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver in the Americas and Australia. We have 75 assets, including 9 streams and 66 royalties. These investments are tied to mining assets at various stages of the mine life cycle, including 15 producing mines and 60 development and exploration stage projects. References to Triple Flag mean Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information". Forward-looking information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "outlook", "forecasts", "projection", "prospects", "strategy", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or terminology which states that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding possible future events or circumstances.

The forward-looking information included in this news release is based on our opinions, estimates and assumptions in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we currently believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. These assumptions include, but are not limited to, the following: assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions and the execution of our business strategies, that operations, or ramp-up where applicable, at properties in which we hold a royalty, stream or other interest, continue without further interruption through the period, and the absence of any other factors that could cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated, intended or implied. Despite a careful process to prepare and review the forward-looking information, there can be no assurance that the underlying opinions, estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information is also subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents our expectations as of the date of this news release and is subject to change after such date. We disclaim any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. All of the forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713005499/en/

Contact

Inquiries:

James Dendle

Vice President, Geology & Investor Relations

+1 (416) 304-9770

ir@tripleflagpm.com