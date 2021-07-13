Project Exploration Update

VANCOUVER, July 13, 2021 - Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE:NLR)(OTCQB:NLRCF) is pleased to announce an update on the Company's exploration activities at the Secret Pass Gold Project in Arizona and the Medicine Springs Silver Project in Nevada.

Secret Pass Gold Project

At Secret Pass, Northern Lights has completed 4 drill holes (2 holes at the Fiery Squid Prospect, 1 hole at the 9 Second Shaft Prospect, 1 Hole at the Fluorspar Ridge Prospect) for a total of 600 metres of HQ core (see Figure 1). The assays are pending and are expected to be completed during July.

Permits are in place to drill at Tin Cup. Drilling at Tin Cup has been put on hold for a couple of weeks during the current period of extremely hot weather in Arizona and Nevada with temperatures averaging +40 degrees celsius. Drilling at Tin Cup is to commence in mid-July.

Medicine Spring Silver Project - JV with Reyna Silver Corp

Northern Lights is exploring the Medicine Springs Project in joint venture with Reyna Silver Corp. (TSX.V: RSLV) with Reyna having the option to acquire 75% of the project by completing total exploration expenditures of US$4 million. Reyna Silver is acting as the operator for the project exploration work under the guidance of Dr. Peter Megaw. (See October 5, 2020 announcement for complete terms of the Option/Joint Venture agreement with Reyna Silver.)

Work is underway at Medicine Springs with a Lidar type mapping survey and sampling programs to be completed in July / August over the total expanded project claim area (approximately 4,830 Hectares - 573 mineral claims). This district-scale mapping and sampling program will be used to generate drill targets for identifying the large-scale silver-zinc-lead anomalies identified by Northern Lights exploration work completed from 2018 to 2020. (see Figure 2)

Reyna Silver has produced an updated and expanded video taken at the Medicine Springs Project in May 2020. In the video, Dr. Peter Megaw outlines the large-scale potential of the mineralization system at Medicine Springs and the strategy for exploring the project with the target to confirm future drill targets as soon as possible. (see Medicine Springs - Dr. Peter Megaw June 2021 ).

Figure 1 -Secret Pass Project Drill Hole Locations

Figure 2 - Medicine Springs Project Mineral Claims

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Gary Artmont (Fellow Member AUSIMM #312718), Head of Geology and qualified person to Northern Lights Resources, who is responsible for ensuring that the geologic information provided in this news release is accurate and who acts as a "qualified person" under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

For further information, please contact:

Albert Timcke, Executive Chairman and President

Email: rtimcke@northernlightsresources.com

Tel: +1 604 608 6163

Jason Bahnsen, Chief Executive Officer

Email: Jason@northernlightsresources.com

Tel: +1 604 608 6163

Shawn Balaghi, Investor Relations

Email: shawn@northernlightsresources.com

Tel: +1 604 773 0242

About Northern Lights Resources Corp.

Northern Lights Resources Corp. is a growth-oriented exploration and development company that is advancing two projects: The 100% owned, Secret Pass Gold Project located in Arizona; and the Medicine Springs silver-zinc-lead Project located in Elko County Nevada where Northern Lights are in joint venture with Reyna Silver Corp. (TSX.V "RSLV"), (25% Northern Lights / 75% Reyna Silver).

Northern Lights Resources trades under the ticker of "NLR" on the CSE exchange and "NLRCF" on the OTCQB exchange. This and other Northern Lights Resources news releases can be viewed at www.sedar.com and www.northernlightsresources.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the terms and conditions of the proposed private placement; use of funds; the business and operations of the Company after the proposed closing of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and the uncertainties surrounding the mineral exploration industry. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Northern Lights Resources Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/655276/Project-Exploration-Update