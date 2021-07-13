IM Exploration Appoints Dr. Chris Osterman, PhD, P.Geo to Technical Advisory Committee

Vancouver, July 13, 2021 - IM Exploration Inc. (CNSX:IM.CN) ("IM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Chris Osterman, PhD, P.Geo to the Company's Technical Advisory Committee, which will be providing guidance on the exploration strategy at the Company's Toiyabe and Turquoise Canyon Projects located in Lander, Nevada, USA.

Dr. Osterman is an exploration geologist with over 40 years of experience in the mining industry across all stages of project development and in regions including North and South America, Africa, and Asia. Notably, Dr. Osterman founded Sundance Minerals Ltd. in April 2007 which owned the Turquoise Canyon Project ("Turquoise Canyon") and was ultimately acquired by First Mining Gold (TSX: FF) in 2015. IM is now earning into a 100% ownership interest in Turquoise Canyon through its recent acquisition of Momentum Minerals Ltd. Dr. Osterman held the roles of Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer, and Director at First Mining Gold from April 2015 to April 2019 where he was integral in helping First Mining build out a 12Moz gold portfolio in Eastern Canada through a series of acquisitions of private and publicly listed companies.

Colin Moore, President of IM Exploration, noted: "Having the guidance of an experienced mining executive with such intimate knowledge of our project area will be a major strategic advantage to the Company and our shareholders. Furthermore, Dr. Osterman's technical guidance and Nevada-based relationships will be invaluable as we seek to build on our existing foundation."

"Turquoise Canyon offers great discovery potential in the Cortez Mining District, perhaps the largest concentration of active gold mines and new discoveries in Nevada" said Dr. Osterman.

Dr. Osterman has also played key roles in the reconnaissance and initial discoveries of the Malku Khota silver deposit in Bolivia (370 Moz Ag), the San Jose silver and gold mine in Oaxaca, Mexico (84 Moz Ag equivalent), and the Zuun Mod copper/moly deposit in Mongolia (273 M lbs Mo/ 330 M lb Cu). Currently, Dr. Osterman serves as President of Phoenix Silver Corporation, a private company exploring a unique high grade, native silver deposit in the Proterozoic rocks of central Arizona.

Mr. Osterman received a B.Sc. in Mining Engineering in 1979 from the University of Idaho; an M.Sc in Geological Engineering from the University of Arizona in 1984, and his PhD in Geology in 1999 from the Colorado School of Mines.

The Company has granted an aggregate of 200,000 options to Dr. Chris Osterman pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The options, which vest immediately, are exercisable at a price of $0.24 per IM Share for a period of five (5) years from the date of grant.

About IM Exploration

IM Exploration is a mineral exploration company focused on developing the Toiyabe and Turquoise Canyon Projects located in the Cortez Hills area of Lander County, Nevada. The Company is also advancing the Mulloy Project in Northern Ontario. From time to time, the Company may also evaluate the acquisition of other mineral exploration assets and opportunities.

Forward-looking statements or information are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or information, including, without limitation, the need for additional capital by the Company through financings, and the risk that such funds may not be raised; the speculative nature of exploration and the stages of the Company's properties; the effect of changes in commodity prices; regulatory risks that development of the Company's material properties will not be acceptable for social, environmental or other reasons, availability of equipment (including drills) and personnel to carry out work programs, that each stage of work will be completed within expected time frames, that current geological models and interpretations prove correct, the results of ongoing work programs may lead to a change of exploration priorities, and the efforts and abilities of the senior management team.

