Kutcho Copper Enters into Economic Participation Agreement Negotiations with First Nations

VANCOUVER, July 13, 2021 - Kutcho Copper Corp. (TSXV: KC) (OTC: KCCFF) ("Kutcho Copper"), the Kaska Nation (as represented by Dease River First Nation ("Kaska")) and the Tahltan Nation (as represented by the Tahltan Central Government ("TCG")) are pleased to announce that they have agreed to begin negotiating Economic Participation Agreements. The Agreements relate to the Kutcho Project, located 100 km east of Dease Lake in Northern British Columbia. This negotiation process is significant and timely as the Kutcho Project's Feasibility Study is nearing completion, and Kutcho is preparing to reenter the Environmental Assessment Process.



Kutcho Copper President and CEO, Vince Sorace, commented: "Entering into negotiations regarding Economic Participation Agreements with the Kaska and Tahltan Nations is an important step forward for the Kutcho project and the Company. It is a significant milestone indicating the willingness of all parties to advance the Kutcho project towards completion of permitting and, ultimately production. We are pleased and honored to have such pro-active and supportive First Nation Partners for the Kutcho project."

The initial discussions will establish a framework for Kaska the Tahltan Nation and Kutcho Copper to work together in a spirit of partnership and cooperation to negotiate mutually beneficial Economic Participation Agreements. The agreements are expected to define:

Mechanisms for timely dialogue and communications that foster open direct and respectful relationships.

Cooperative and collaborative processes for the environmental assessment, permitting and eventual construction, operation and closure of the mine.

Ongoing economic, employment, partnership and business opportunities for Kaska and TCG once the project achieves approval and enters into development and operations.



Kutcho is mindful of Indigenous Rights and Title and is committed to establishing agreements that demonstrate its responsibility to safeguard, uphold and respect those Rights and Titles.

About Kutcho Copper Corp.

Kutcho Copper Corp. is a Canadian resource development company focused on expanding and developing the Kutcho high grade copper-zinc project in northern British Columbia. Committed to social responsibility and the highest environmental standards, the Company intends to progress the Kutcho Project through feasibility and permitting into construction and operations.

Vince Sorace

President & CEO, Kutcho Copper Corp.

For further information regarding Kutcho Copper Corp., please email info@kutcho.ca or visit our website at www.kutcho.ca.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Kutcho Copper believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its obligations under its property agreements going forward, to maintain its mineral tenures and concessions in good standing, to explore and develop the Kutcho project or its other projects, to repay its debt and for general working capital purposes; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; the inherent hazards associates with mineral exploration, and mining operations, future prices of copper and other metals, changes in general economic conditions, accuracy of mineral resource and reserve estimates, the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary permits and consents required to explore, drill and develop the Kutcho project and if obtained, to obtain such permits and consents in a timely fashion relative to the Company's plans and business objectives for the projects; the general ability of the Company to monetize its mineral resources; and changes in environmental and other laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, compliance with environmental laws and regulations, aboriginal title claims and rights to consultation and accommodation, dependence on key management personnel and general competition in the mining industry. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.