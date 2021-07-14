Musk Metals Commences Phase Two of Exploration Program on Its 100% Owned Elon Lithium Project, Quebec

VANCOUVER, July 14, 2021 - Musk Metals Corp. ("MUSK METALS" OR THE "COMPANY") (CSE: MUSK) (OTC: EMSKF) (FSE: 1I30) is pleased to announce it has retained "SL Exploration" and has commenced a Phase 2 exploration program on its 100% owned Elon Lithium project, strategically located approximately 600 meters northeast of the Lithium Am?rique du Nord ("North American") project (formerly Mine Qu?bec Lithium), which produced over 907,000 tonnes of material, at 1.40% Li2O from 1955 to 1965 (Boily et al, 1989).



Musk Metals recently completed a Phase 1 exploration program including a high-resolution heliborne magnetic survey conducted by Prospectair Geosurveys Inc., which identified multiple magnetic anomalies throughout the Elon Lithium property in preliminary data, with field work now underway to further define these anomalies. Phase 2 exploration is focused on the interpreted intrusion, the interpreted magnetic structures, and the interpreted mafic units, identified in Phase 1 by the airborne survey. Exploration at Elon will include geological mapping, trenching, and sampling with a planned Phase 3 program to include diamond drilling and metallurgical testing of targets outlined in Phase 1 and 2.

Musk Metals exploration team will not be conducting work on two claims to the east, located on government property and private land. Efforts will focus on the four western claims that are on public land and are easily accessible. These western claims are the closest in proximity to the past producing Lithium Am?rique du Nord ("North American") project (formerly Mine Qu?bec Lithium), which produced over 907,000 tonnes of material, at 1.40% Li2O from 1955 to 1965 (Boily et al, 1989).

The Elon Property is divided in three (interpreted) lithology areas:

1. An intrusive body that is thought to be the source of the mineralization in the area;

2. A general mafic unit around the intrusive body; and

3. A highly magnetic mafic unit to the south.

Each of these highly prospective areas will be explored by two teams of two (a geologist and a technician per team). Extensive sampling and mapping will be done to assay boulders and outcrops, mainly focusing on pegmatite intrusions and dykes. Till sampling in the southern portion of the Elon property will also be completed to better define the location of mineralization on the Property.

Rock samples will be submitted to Actlab for assaying and results are expected to be available approximately one month after exploration is completed. Till samples will be shipped to Overburden Drilling Management ("ODM") for the production of an heavy mineral concentrate which will then be assayed at Bureau Veritas.

Musk Metals CEO and Director, Nader Vatanchi states, "We are excited to be underway with our first comprehensive phase of exploration on the Elon Lithium property. Sampling and mapping will test and further define multiple recently discovered magnetic anomalies and pegmatite intrusions/dykes on the property. Musk Metals is planning multiple 2021 work programs on both of our highly prospective lithium projects that are situated in active lithium camps with lithium mineralization and showings in close proximity."

Qualified Person

Steven Lauzier, P.Geo OGQ is a qualified persons as defined under National Instrument 43-101 and he has reviewed and approved the technical information provided in this news release in respect to the Elon Project.

About Musk Metals Corp.

Musk Metals is a publicly traded exploration company focused on the development of highly prospective, discovery-stage mineral properties located in some of Canada's top mining jurisdictions. The growing portfolio of mineral properties exhibit favorable geological characteristics in underexplored areas within the prolific "Electric Avenue" pegmatite field of northwestern Ontario, the "Abitibi Lithium Camp" of southwestern Quebec, the "Golden Triangle" district of British Columbia, the Mineral Rich "Red Lake" mining camp of Northwestern Ontario and the "Chapais-Chibougamau" mining camp, the second largest mining camp in Quebec, Canada.

