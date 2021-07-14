Meridian Cross-Trading Commences on the United States OTCQB® Market

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

Meridian starts trading under the ticker MRRDF on the OTCQB Board

LONDON, July 14, 2021 - Meridian Mining UK S (TSXV: MNO) (Frankfurt: 2MM) (OTCQB: MRRDF) ("Meridian" or the "Company") is pleased to report that its shares will commence trading today on the OTCQB® ('OTCQB Market') in New York, United States of America, under the ticker symbol MRRDF. Meridian's Ordinary Shares will continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange Venture exchange under the symbol MNO and are fully fungible.

Mr Gilbert Clark, Executive Chairman of Meridian said: "Our shares trading on the OTCQB Market in the U.S. marks another important step in our strategic plan to further provide the Company with access to a broader base of American and international retail and institutional investors, ultimately providing investors with increased liquidity through a broader market. I would like to thank B. Riley Securities as they acted as our OTC sponsor in assisting the Company with this OTCQB Market submission."

Jonathan Dickson, VP of International Corporate Services at OTC Markets, said: "We are delighted to welcome Meridian Mining to the OTCQB Venture Market. With its primary listing remaining on the TSX-V, the OTCQB Market's cross trading facility will allow Meridian to broaden its horizons and provide investors in the United States with the ability to access the Company's Ordinary Shares in U.S. dollars and during U.S. market hours."

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Meridian Mining UK S

Mr Gilbert Clark

Executive Chairman

Meridian Mining UK S

Email: info@meridianmining.net.br

Ph: +1 (778) 715-6410 (PST)

Stay up to date by subscribing for news alerts here: https://meridianmining.co/subscribe/

Follow Meridian on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MeridianMining

Further information can be found at www.meridianmining.co

ABOUT MERIDIAN

Meridian Mining UK S is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development activities in Brazil. The Company is currently focused on resource development of the Cabaçal VMS Copper-Gold project, exploration in the Jaurú & Araputanga Greenstone belts located in the state of Mato Grosso; exploring the Espigão polymetallic project and the Mirante da Serra manganese project in the State of Rondônia Brazil.

Meridian Mining UK S (OTCQB: MRRDF) trades on the OTCQB Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Meridian Mining UK S www.otcmarkets.com/stock/MRRDF/quote

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information or forward-looking statements for the purposes of applicable securities laws. These statements include, among others, statements with respect to the Company's plans for exploration, development and exploitation of its properties and potential mineralisation. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such risk factors include, among others, failure to obtain regulatory approvals, failure to complete anticipated transactions, the timing and success of future exploration and development activities, exploration and development risks, title matters, inability to obtain any required third party consents, operating risks and hazards, metal prices, political and economic factors, competitive factors, general economic conditions, relationships with strategic partners, governmental regulation and supervision, seasonality, technological change, industry practices and one-time events. In making the forward-looking statements, the Company has applied several material assumptions including, but not limited to, the assumptions that: (1) the proposed exploration, development and exploitation of mineral projects will proceed as planned; (2) market fundamentals will result in sustained metals and minerals prices and (3) any additional financing needed will be available on reasonable terms. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

The Company cautions that it has not completed any feasibility studies on any of its mineral properties, and no mineral reserve estimate or mineral resource estimate has been established. Geophysical exploration targets are preliminary in nature and not conclusive evidence of the likelihood of a mineral deposit.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Meridian Mining S.E.