Eminent Gold Corp. defines drill targets analogous to the Getchell Gold Trend at its Hot Springs Range Project

VANCOUVER, July 14, 2021 - Eminent Gold Corp. (TSXV: EMNT) (the "Company" or "Eminent") is pleased to announce that it has successfully concluded its surface geophysical and rock sampling programs at its Hot Springs Range Project (HSRP) (Fig. 1-2). The program both confirms the Company's exploration model and delivers clearly defined drill targets less than 200 meters from the surface under post-mineral cover (Fig. 3-4). The geophysics shows important structural intersections that are present in Carlin-style gold deposits; where steeply dipping feeder faults intersect shallowly dipping thrust faults as observed at the 42 M oz Getchell Trend located approximately 15 km to the southeast of the project.

The rock sampling program has demonstrated the host rocks at the project are gold bearing with results up to 2.8 g/t gold adjacent to the newly defined target areas. Together the geological, geophysical, and geochemical settings of the project have a striking similarity to the Getchell Trend deposits (Fig. 5) and the Company plans to ideally drill the project during Q4 as it looks to make a discovery.

Paul Sun, President and CEO of the Company commented:

"The positive geophysical results and gold-in-rock surveys are a huge milestone for Eminent as this property has never been explored and yet is so close to multiple world class gold deposits. Our extremely talented technical team has developed this concept and has successfully taken the project from a grassroots stage to its first ever drill program.

Eminent is well on its way to rapidly advancing the remainder of its pipeline of three more highly prospective gold projects (Weepah, Spanish Moon, and Gilbert South) to a drill-ready stage in the coming months. The company anticipates to consecutively drill its portfolio of opportunities starting in Q4 2021 as it continues its goal of making Nevada's next major gold discovery."

The Hot Springs Range Project

Land Position

HSRP is located in Humboldt County Nevada, approximately 50 km northeast of the town of Winnemucca and 20 km northwest of the Getchell Trend. The property is comprised of over 3,500 hectares of highly prospective ground that has seen no exploration activity prior to being acquired by the Company in 2020.

HSRP - Getchell Analogous Structural Framework

The Eden Valley, Getchell, East Hot Springs Range (HSR), and East Osgood Mountains fault zones are subparallel sets of primary, northwest striking, reactivated normal faults that are part of a series of similar faults that form the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend in northern Nevada. These long-lived faults served as feeders for gold-bearing fluids, as they were tectonically active in the Late-Eocene; a time period contemporaneous with formation of most Carlin-type gold deposits in Nevada. These fault sets are known at the Turquoise Ridge Complex to be primary controls on gold mineralization and analogous fault geometries have been identified at the HSRP in the recent acquisition of geophysics by Controlled Sources Audio-frequency Magnetotellurics (CSAMT). At the HSRP, the northeast oriented faults trend between the Otis and Eden target areas which have comparatively similar in geometry to the "TR-corridor" faults at the Getchell Trend, which extend between the Turquoise Ridge and Twin Creeks deposits. Lastly, both systems have a shallowly dipping thrust fault, which was recently interpreted by the technical team from the CSAMT to exist at HSRP. This thrust fault served as a trap for gold-bearing fluids, where they reacted with receptive country rocks to form large gold deposits.

HSRP - Getchell Analogous Distal Au-Fingerprint

The distal geochemical fingerprint of the HSRP's Otis target and the Turquoise Ridge deposit are analogous. The main difference between the two systems is the slightly greater thickness of post-mineral cover at HSRP that obscures a geochemical signal at the updip exposures of the faults. At HSRP where the thrust fault, dikes and Eden Valley fault are exposed near the Otis drill target the geochemical signal of a Carlin-style gold system (0.4-2.8 g/t Au) is analogous to what is found at the Getchell Trend (~0.1-3 g/t Au).

Dan McCoy, Chief Geologist of the Company commented:

"The opportunity at our Hot Springs Range Project is unique: its technical characteristics are quite remarkable and are highly analogous to the Getchell trend, which hosts some of Nevada's largest gold mines."

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared by, or approved by Michael Dufresne, PGeo. Mr. Dufresne is a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Paul Sun"

CEO and Director

About Eminent Gold

Eminent Gold is a gold exploration company focused on creating shareholder value through the exploration and discovery of world-class gold deposits in Nevada. Its multidisciplinary team has had multiple successes in gold discoveries and brings expertise and new ideas to the Great Basin. The Company's exploration assets in the Great Basin include: Hot Springs Range Project, Weepah, Gilbert South, and Spanish Moon District.

