E79 Secures Strike Extension at Happy Valley Gold Prospect

VANCOUVER, July 14, 2021 - E79 Resources Corp. (CSE: ESNR) (OTCQB: ESVNF) ("E79" or the "Company") is pleased to report on an application for an additional Exploration License along the trend of historical gold workings that include its Happy Valley Mining Centre on its Myrtleford property in Victoria, Australia.

As a consequence of ongoing exploration activities and the spectacular assay results received from the first phase of drilling at Happy Valley ("E79 Resources Drills 11.1m of 160.45g/t Gold at the Happy Valley Prospect, Victoria, Australia", June 14, 2021), the Company has applied for an additional Exploration Licence (EL007670) covering a total of 54km2 immediately south and east of the Current Myrtleford Property (EL006724). The application has been registered with the Victorian Government and has no competing applications against it.

Rory Quinn, E79's President and Chief Executive Officer stated, "The application for an additional Exploration License along what is believed to be a continuation of a structural or mineralized corridor has allowed the company to maximize the exploration potential of this newly re-discovered high-grade gold prospect.

By applying for this additional area, we have secured an additional 5 kilometers (km) of strike of a structural or mineralized corridor on top of the 7km of recently defined structural trend within the existing license, providing E79 with an approximately 12km long mineralized trend of highly prospective ground, just in this one specific area of the property.

With over 400km2 of underexplored property dating back to the 19th century, and over 70 past producing gold mines, where the bulk of historic mining and exploration stopped at the water table, the Myrtleford property has tremendous prospectivity for high-grade gold."

Highlights

EL007670 consists of an area of 54km 2 in total

in total The application was registered on June 22 nd , 2021

, 2021 Multiple historic workings exist along 5km of the NW - SE trend situated within the recently applied for License

Combined length of structural trend extended to 12km

Happy Valley Gold Prospect

The Happy Valley Prospect is situated in the south eastern portion of the Company's Exploration Licence EL006724 in Victoria, Australia (Figure 1). The Happy Valley Mining Centre has a documented historical production of 34,200 ounces of gold predominantly between 1866 - 1875. The Happy Valley Mining Centre produced at a high-grade of ~31g/t Au, which presents E79 with a very attractive target.

Recent drilling by the Company has intersected high-grade visible gold intersections including 11.10m @ 160.45 g/t Au (including 0.60m @ 2,430 g/t Au), 0.60m @ 147 g/t Au, and 0.70m @ 99 g/t.

Additional exploration has identified numerous historical prospects and minor gold workings along a roughly 12km long North-west South-east trend that includes the Happy Valley Mining Centre. This trend is a direct extension of a 7km long trend identified within the adjoining EL006724 (Figure 1.)

Figure 1 - EL007670 Location and Happy Valley Mining Centre Structural Trend.

Figure 2 - EL006724 & EL007670 showing location of the Happy Valley Mining Centre

Next Steps

The application has been advertised in accordance with Victorian legislation

Once granted, an assessment of open-file geological data will be undertaken before an exploration program similar to that currently being undertaken on EL006724 will be extended into the new exploration license

Qualified Person

Peter de Vries, MAIMM, MAIG a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has read and approved all technical and scientific information contained in this news release. Mr. de Vries is the owner of Geological, Educational and Mining Services (GEMS) Pty Ltd, a geological consulting services company based in Victoria, Australia, and is Exploration Manager for E79 Resources.

About E79 Resources Corp.

E79 Resources is focused on exploring for Fosterville-type mineralization at its properties in the Victorian Goldfields, Australia. The Myrtleford property represents the consolidation of an entire historic gold camp with over 70 past producing gold mines on the property, where the bulk of historic mining stopped at the water table. At Beaufort, an opportunity exists to explore for a hard rock source of a major alluvial goldfield along a structure that is known to host gold in the region.

