GSP Resource Corp. Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

VANCOUVER, July 14, 2021 - GSP Resource Corp. (TSX-V: GSPR) (the "Company" or "GSP") announces that it has closed the first tranche (the "First Tranche") of its non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). Under the First Tranche, the Company has issued 999,999 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.35 per Unit for gross proceeds of $349,999.65. Each Unit consists of one 'flow-through' common share and one-half of one transferable common share purchase warrant ("Warrants"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.50 per share for a period of three (3) years following the date of issuance.

In connection with the closing of the First Tranche, the Company paid aggregate cash finder's fees of $21,699.96 and issued 61,999 non-transferable finder warrants to certain brokers, having the same terms as the Warrants.

All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a four-month hold period from the closing date in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Proceeds from the Private Placement are expected to be used for exploration and development work on the Company's Alwin Mine Copper-Silver-Gold Project.

The Company intends to complete a second tranche of the Private Placement in the near future.

About GSP Resource Corp.: GSP Resource Corp. is a mineral exploration & development company focused on projects located in Southwestern British Columbia. The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest and title to the Alwin Mine Copper-Gold-Silver Property in the Kamloops Mining Division. GSP also owns 100% of the Olivine Mountain Property in the Similkameen Mining Division of which it has granted an option to earn a 60% interest to a third party.

Contact Information - For more information, please contact:

Simon Dyakowski, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Tel: (604) 619-7469

Email: simon@gspresource.com

