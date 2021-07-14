Rover Metals to Host Live Investor Webinar on Thursday, July 22nd at 2pm ET

VANCOUVER, July 14, 2021 - Rover Metals Corp. (TSXV: ROVR) (OTCQB: ROVMF) (FRA:4X0) ("Rover" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Judson Culter, CEO, will go through Rover's July presentation including an overview of current operations and upcoming milestones.
You can register for the webinar below: Date: Thursday, July 22nd Time: 2pm ET Register: Webinar Registration
HAVE QUESTIONS? Management will be available to answer your questions following the presentation on the webinar platform. You may also submit your question(s) beforehand via email to rover@rbmilestone.com
About Rover Metals Rover is a precious metals exploration company specialized in North American precious metal resources, that is currently advancing the gold potential of its existing projects in the Northwest Territories of Canada (60th parallel). The Company has recently re-branded, and has a new corporate logo, and has updated the look and feel of its website, and corporate documents.
You can follow Rover on its social media channels: Twitter: https://twitter.com/rovermetals LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/rover-metals/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RoverMetals/ for daily company updates and industry news, and YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJsHsfag1GFyp4aLW5Ye-YQ?view_as=subscriber for corporate videos.
Website: https://www.rovermetals.com/
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS "Judson Culter" Chief Executive Officer and Director
For further information, please contact: Email: info@rovermetals.com Phone: +1 (778) 754-2617
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!