Global Energy Metals Announces Summer Exploration Program at the Monument Peak Copper-Silver-Gold Project in Idaho

Vancouver, July 14, 2021 - Global Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV:GEMC) | (OTC:GBLEF) | (FSE:5GE1) ("Global Energy Metals", the "Company" and/or "GEMC"), a company involved in investment exposure to the battery metals supply chain, is pleased to announce plans for an exploration program during the 2021 summer field season at the Monument Peak Copper-Silver-Gold project ("Monument Peak") in Idaho, USA.

The phased exploration program conducted by Dahrouge Geological Consulting USA (DGC) will commence on or before July 17th with exploration results released as they become available. Preliminary analysis of the summer exploration program will follow and lead to the preparation of an independent technical report.

To establish the project's resource potential, work will include drone geophysical surveys and soil sampling, as follows:

Phase 1 - Soil Sampling and Geological Reconnaissance Sampling (10-day program)

- Soil sampling program, 2-person crew targeting 517 samples, - Document and sample historical dumps, workings, and additional outcrops, and - Expand knowledge of geological units.

Phase 2- Drone Magnetics Survey and Photogrammetry

- Conduct drone magnetics survey over the entire Monument Peak Property: - 130 line km at 50 m spacing, and - Data processing using Oasis Montaj software. - Conduct high resolution photogrammetry survey over the entire Monument Peak Property



- 95 line km, and

- DSM generation and orthoimage using DJI terra.

Data collected during the summer 2021 exploration at Monument Peak will be utilized to prepare an independent technical report and be used for the generation of drill targeting / permitting.

Timothy Strong, Project Development Manager commented:

"We're excited to launch our summer work program at Monument Peak. The initial prospecting work completed by Dahrouge Geological Consulting as well as all of the historic data compiled to date, show that there is a large footprint of polymetallic mineralization on the property. As a next step, we're very excited to focus on the potential to explore several additional copper, silver and gold target areas by taking a much broader perspective on the Monument Peak land package."



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1. Monument Peak location map highlighting assays from 2020 work program.

Monument Peak Copper-Silver-Gold Project, Idaho, USA

The Monument Peak Project consists of 69 claims covering approximately 1,380 acres (~558.5 hectares). It is an exploration-staged, high-grade, copper-silver-gold project, which covers two small past producing copper mines: Jackson and Hungry Hill. Sporadic development and production in the area occurred primarily during the early 1900's, with some additional development in the 1950's. The most recent exploration occurred during the 1970's and 1980's.

Mitchel (1972) described the Cu-Ag-Au mineralization at Monument as having "unusual continuity" in association with structural zones within sericitic quartzites, which can be traced along 3,200 m strike that vary from 3 to 6 m width.

The mineralization is described (Lavery, 1988) as "syngenetic and fits a volcanic-hosted (massive) sulfide model … where … the copper-mineralized section might be as much as 175 feet thick".

A previous program undertaken by DGC in 2020, included the collection of 56 rock samples to confirm historic results, as announced in a previous news release dated April 27, 2021. The field work confirmed both the presence of significant Cu, Ag mineralization, but also the presence of significant gold mineralization. The samples were collected from three main areas over 3,200 m strike and from the separate Hungry Hill Mine; the arithmetic average of all samples was 2.34% Cu, 57.6 g/t Ag, and 0.68 g/t Au.

Project highlights follow (from North to South):

- North Showing: grab samples to 0.57% Cu, 248 g/t Ag, 57.5 g/t Au; - Jackson Adit: grab samples to 13.6% Cu, 2,589 g/t Ag, 17.1 g/t Au; - Chip Sample: 3.0 m of 7.03% Cu, 109 g/t Ag - Chip Sample: 1.8 m of 3.11% Cu, 101 g/t Ag - Chip Sample: 6.1 m of 4.32% Cu, 99 g/t Ag - Anderson Occurrence: grab samples to 3.9% Cu, 89 g/t Ag, 2.5 g/t Au. - Hungry Hill Mine (2 km east of main trend): 2.4 m of 17% Cu.



Field crews visited four known mineral occurrences (Jackson/Baker, Hungry Hill Mine, Anderson and North Showing) and confirmed the high-grade Cu-Ag (+/- Au) mineralization at all locations. Outcrop is sparse throughout the property and commonly only exposed by historic workings. Observed mineralization style and grade is similar across all showings, with notably higher copper grades (up to 20.9% Cu) at Hungry Hill, while the North Showing had the highest gold values (up to 11.4 g/t Au). High grades of silver (greater than 80 g/t Ag) were associated with all mineral occurrences.

Qualified Person

Mr. Paul Sarjeant, P. Geo., is the qualified person for this release as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Global Energy Metals Corp.

(TSXV:GEMC | OTC:GBLEF | FSE:5GE1)

Global Energy Metals Corp. offers investment exposure to the growing rechargeable battery and electric vehicle market by building a diversified global portfolio of exploration and growth-stage battery mineral assets.

Global Energy Metals recognizes that the proliferation and growth of the electrified economy in the coming decades is underpinned by the availability of battery metals, including cobalt, nickel, copper, lithium and other raw materials. To be part of the solution and respond to this electrification movement, Global Energy Metals has taken a 'consolidate, partner and invest' approach and in doing so have assembled and are advancing a portfolio of strategically significant investments in battery metal resources.

As demonstrated with the Company's current copper, nickel and cobalt projects in Canada, Australia, Norway and the United States, GEMC is investing-in, exploring and developing prospective, scaleable assets in established mining and processing jurisdictions in close proximity to end-use markets. Global Energy Metals is targeting projects with low logistics and processing risks, so that they can be fast tracked to enter the supply chain in this cycle. The Company is also collaborating with industry peers to strengthen its exposure to these critical commodities and the associated technologies required for a cleaner future.

Securing exposure to these critical minerals powering the eMobility revolution is a generational investment opportunity. Global Energy Metals believe the the time to be part of this electrification movement.

