Newcrest Identifies Potential Drill Targets On Discovery Harbour's Fortuity 89 Gold Property, Nevada

Vancouver, July 14, 2021 - Discovery Harbour Resources Corp. (TSXV: DHR) (OTC Pink: DCHRF) (FSE: 4GW) (the "Company" or "Discovery Harbour") is pleased to announce that Newcrest Resources Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Newcrest Mining Limited ("Newcrest"), has provided the initial results of its program on the Fortuity 89 epithermal gold property in Nevada.

Newcrest's initial activities included a geophysical program encompassing a 675 line kilometre drone airborne magnetic survey, a 250 station ground gravity survey and a 45 line kilometre audio band magnetotellurics (AMT) resistivity survey as well as geological and alteration mapping and sampling with a soil geochemical program. A number of potential targets have been identified which Newcrest is planning to drill test this year.

The Fortuity 89 property encompasses an area of very limited outcrop surrounded by a large plain overlain by gravel cover. Newcrest's program was designed to evaluate the limited outcrop and provide interpreted extrapolations of the geological and structural mineralization controls, which are prospective for concealed low sulphidation epithermal gold mineralization below the shallow unconsolidated alluvial gravels.

Newcrest is planning to undertake a drill program this year, subject to drill rig availability.

Mark Fields, the Company's President and CEO, states, "We are very pleased that Newcrest has rapidly advanced Fortuity 89 and successfully identified prospective targets for a drill program. Discovery Harbour's own Caldera drill program is planned to get underway in early August. Fortuity 89 and Caldera are only a few kilometres apart with similar geology and gold deposition models. It is an exciting time for Discovery Harbour shareholders with drill programs expected for both properties."

Mark Fields, P.Geo., is the Qualified Person for Discovery Harbour as defined in NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

About Discovery Harbour

Discovery Harbour is focused on sourcing, exploring and developing mineral properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions. Its current primary focus is to undertake a drill program on Caldera, a low sulphidation epithermal gold project in Nevada. Additionally, Discovery Harbour has an agreement with Newcrest Resources, Inc on its Fortuity 89 property in Nevada.

About Newcrest

Newcrest Mining Limited (TSX: NCM) is one of the world's largest gold mining companies. Its purpose is to create a brighter future for people through safe and responsible mining. Newcrest owns and operates a portfolio of predominantly low cost, long life mines and a strong pipeline of brownfield and greenfield exploration projects - predominantly in the Asia-Pacific and North and South America.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Discovery Harbour Resources Corp.

"Mark Fields"

Mark Fields, P.Geo., B.Comm.(Hon.)

President and Chief Executive Officer

Discovery Harbour Resources Corp.

Tel: (604) 681-3170

Fax: (604) 681-3552

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward‐looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward‐looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of Discovery Harbour, such as statements that Discovery Harbour intends to pursue the Caldera and Fortuity 89 Projects. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and Discovery Harbour's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward‐looking information, including: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) exploration results, (iii) permitting requirements, (iii) the financial position of the Company or (iv) Newcrest declining to continue its option on the Fortuity 89 property beyond its current commitments. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward‐looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, Discovery Harbour does not intend to update these forward‐looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/90227.