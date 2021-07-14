Gold Lion Evacuates Crews at South Orogrande Project, Idaho

Vancouver, July 14, 2021 - Gold Lion Resources Inc. ("Gold Lion" or the "Company") (CSE:GL) (CNSX:GL.CN) (OTC:GLIOF) (FWB:2BC) reports that its exploration crews have been safely evacuated from its South Orogrande project, near Dixie, Idaho, due to the ~15,000-acre Dixie-Jumbo wildfire, currently burning immediately east and west of the community of Dixie. Extreme hot and dry conditions are forecasted to continue for the coming weeks and an area closure is in effect for public safety on the Red River Ranger District. The full closure order, including a map of the closed area can be found at the following link:

https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/nezperceclearwater/notices/?cid=FSEPRD929801

Up to date information on the status of the Dixie-Jumbo wildfire can be found at the following link:

https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7608/#

Exploration Update:

Exploration crews have now collected 34 rock samples and 935 soil samples on the Company's Erickson Ridge project and 23 rock and 770 soil samples on its South Orogrande project so far in 2021. All samples have arrived at MSALabs in Langley, BC, and assays are pending.

The Company's drill permit has now been received for its South Orogrande project and a 2,000-meter core drilling program is planned to commence once the wildfire has been contained, which is anticipated to occur in late Summer.

The Company still awaits receipt of a drill permit for its nearby Erickson Ridge project.

"Extreme hot and dry conditions throughout the month of June lead to a very high forest fire danger in the area. Safety is our top priority and we look forward to returning to the project once the fire has been contained and the area closure has been lifted. We are pleased with the exploration progress to date and are hopeful that fire crews will be able to stop the spread of the main Dixie Fire westward into the community of Dixie and that no structures will be affected."

About Gold Lion Resources Inc.

Gold Lion Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company actively involved in the exploration of its precious metal focused portfolio including the South Orogrande, Erikson Ridge, Robber Gulch, Cuteye and the Fairview Properties located in Idaho and British Columbia. For more information please visit: https://goldlionresources.com/.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Chris Paul, CEO

T: +1 (250) 717-3151

The CSE and Information Service Provider have not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Gold Lion Resources described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are available at www.sedar.com.

