Musgrave Minerals Ltd: Noosa Mining & Exploration Investor Conference Presentation

Perth, Australia - Musgrave Minerals Ltd. (ASX:MGV) (FRA:6MU) (OTCMKTS:MGVMF) provide the Investor Conference Presentation for the Noosa Mining and Exploration Conference.Musgrave's 2021 objectives are to target Major High-Grade Systems and Near-Term Production.Musgrave's Total Mineral Resource is 6.4mt @ 3.2g/t Au for 659koz Au with an opportunity for further discoveries through successful regional drilling programs ( e.g. Big Sky).The company remains well funded within a strong $AUD gold price environment.To view the presentation, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/39460622





About Musgrave Minerals Ltd:



Musgrave Minerals Ltd. (ASX:MGV) is an active Australian gold and base metals explorer. The Cue Project in the Murchison region of Western Australia is an advanced gold and copper project. Musgrave has had significant exploration success at Cue with the ongoing focus on increasing the gold and copper resources through discovery and extensional drilling to underpin studies that will demonstrate a viable path to development in the near term. Musgrave also holds a large exploration tenement package in the Ni-Cu-Co prospective Musgrave Province in South Australia.





Source:

Musgrave Minerals Ltd.





Contact:

Rob Waugh Managing Director Musgrave Minerals Ltd. +61 8 9324 1061 Luke Forrestal Associate Director Media and Capital Partners +61 411 479 144