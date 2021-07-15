Euromax Annual General Meeting Dates

VANCOUVER, July 15, 2021 - Euromax Resources Ltd., (TSX: EOX): ("Euromax" or the "Company"), announces that the annual general meeting of the holders of common shares of the Company will be held on September 1, 2021, while the record date related to the annual general meeting will be on July 28, 2021.

About Euromax Resources Ltd.

Euromax has a major development project in North Macedonia and is focused on building and operating the Ilovica-Shtuka gold-copper project.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that are forward-looking, such as those relating to the final approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange of the amendments to the Company's previously issued convertible debentures and any additional number of shares which may be issuable to the holders of such debentures in connection with the amendments. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterised by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the dates the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. This information is qualified in its entirety by cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in filings made by the Company, including its annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2019 and financial statements and related MD&A for the financial years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, and the three months ended September 30, 2020, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available on SEDAR. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are as of the date of this document, and are subject to change after this date. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Euromax disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

SOURCE Euromax Resources