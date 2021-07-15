Surge Appoints New Strategic Advisor, Mr. Chip Richardson from Wedbush Securities

Vancouver, July 15, 2021 - Surge Battery Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "Surge") (TSXV:NILI) (OTC:NILIF) (FRA:DJ5C) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Chip Richardson as Strategic Advisor of the Company effective July 14, 2021.

Chip Richardson is a life-long banker and currently has the role of Assistant Vice President, Investments for Wedbush Securities in Lake Oswego, Oregon, a suburb of nearby Portland, Oregon. From the age of fourteen, Chip began investing in the stock market, and it soon became clear that he was destined for a career in Finance. Upon graduating Oregon State University (B.Sc. Economics), Chip was first hired by Dean Witter Securities, now Morgan Stanley, as a Financial Advisor. After Dean Witter, Chip worked at Paine Webber, now UBS, before joining Wedbush in 1999.

Wedbush Securities is the Largest New York Stock Exchange member firm in the western USA in addition to the largest market maker on the Pacific Stock Exchange. It was founded by Mr. Edward Wedbush and now has around 900 employees and 100 offices in the USA.

Mr. Greg Reimer, Company President & CEO states "Chip is often complimented on his ability to stay focussed on his clients and their needs and he excels in helping them understand the economy and the nature of the risks, rewards, and cycles that can impact an investment portfolio and the market. Chip has advised investors large and small and have advised private businesses regarding financing and marketing and was also an advisor to a NASDAQ Biotechnology company for many years regarding marketing, publicity, financing and shareholder relations. "

Mr. Reimer continues, "Chip is a wonderful addition to our growing team. Through his extensive network of colleagues and individuals, Chip will be able to assist in discussing our business and capital raising needs necessary for moving the company forward. We are very excited to have Chip join Surge's strategic advisory board."

Born in Birmingham, Alabama, Chip spent his early life in Saratoga, California before moving to Oregon where he currently resides with his wife of forty-three (45) years, Sherri. They have two adult children and three grandchildren. Chip is an active member of the community and The Kruse Way Rotary Club.

About Surge Battery Metals Inc. surgebatterymetals.com

The Company is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company which has been active in the resource sector in British Columbia and elsewhere in Canada.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Greg Reimer"

Greg Reimer, President & CEO

604-428-5690

