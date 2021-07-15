Gambier Gold Corp. Completes First Phase of Deep Till Sampling at Detour West

VANCOUVER, July 15, 2021 - Gambier Gold Corp. (TSX-V:GGAU) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the first phase of sonic drilling on its Detour West property ("Detour West" or, the "Project") in Northern Ontario, which consisted of deep till sampling by means of sonic drilling, in addition to remote sensing surveys.

Forty-nine sonic holes were drilled during the first phase of deep till sampling at Detour West, for a total of 2241.5 m. The program completed more holes than originally planned thanks to better-than-expected available summer access within the permitted drill grid. The holes intersected Quaternary glaciogenic sediment and small amounts of upper bedrock on a grid over GEOTEM and airborne magnetic survey geophysical targets of interest along the Sunday Lake Deformation Zone and Lower Detour Deformation Zones. Cores were logged and sampled at Gambier Gold's core lab facility in Cochrane, Ontario, and samples were sent for analysis to multiple laboratories as described in the May 10, 2021 news release. A total of 2,295 samples were collected and submitted for assay including 1452 samples for fine fraction geochemistry, 393 samples for visible gold grain analysis, 393 samples for heavy-mineral concentrate geochemistry, and 57 samples for lithogeochemistry. The Company is currently receiving final assay data in batches and will announce the final results of the first phase till sampling program once all sample data have been received and interpreted. The expected sample assay delivery time is mid to late August, 2021.

In addition to the sonic drill program, the Company completed the acquisition of an additional 173 square kilometers of high-resolution LiDAR to provide coverage over the additional tenure staked in March, 2021. The LiDAR data will be used to assist planning the next phase of winter sonic drilling and exploration.

"The first phase of deep till sampling using sonic drilling at Detour West was successful in recovering Quaternary glaciogenic sediments from surface down to bedrock. We were able to drill several transects over large, interpreted structures of the Sunday Lake Deformation Zone, and recover bedrock samples as well as sediment in an effort to identify and interpret the origin of potential mineralized dispersal trains. The completed program represents a very small fraction of the 39,217 hectares of prospective terrain, and we are looking forward to continuing our methodical exploration approach at Detour West as many high priority geophysical and structural targets remain untested.", stated Michael Burns, VP Exploration for Gambier Gold.

"The completion of the first sonic drill program sets Gambier on a new path of systematic exploration at Detour West. We are proud of our team for achieving more than expected during a challenging spring break-up drill program and look forward to the results. We strongly believe Gambier holds one of the best pre-discovery Greenfields projects, in an underexplored part of one of Canada's most prolific gold districts, the Detour-Fenelon Gold Belt" stated Michael Schuss, CEO and President for Gambier Gold.

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release was prepared and approved by QP Don Cummings, PhD., P.Geo., and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101).

