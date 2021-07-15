Sentinel Resources Announces Private Placement Financing of Up to $2,000,000

VANCOUVER, July 15, 2021 - Sentinel Resources Corp. (CSE: SNL) (OTCPINK: SNLRF) ("Sentinel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 11,764,706 units at a price of $0.17 per Unit, for total proceeds of up to $2,000,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit under the Offering will consist of one common share and one share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional share at a price of $0.23 per share for a period of one year from the date of issue. Sentinel has the right to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants if, at any time, the average closing price of the Company's common shares is equal to or greater than $0.50 for 10 consecutive trading days. In the event of acceleration, the expiry date will be accelerated to a date that is 10 business days after the Company issues a news release announcing that it has elected to exercise this acceleration right.

The Company may pay a finder's fee in cash and/or warrants under the Offering. The securities issued under the Offering will be subject to restrictions on resale for a period of four months from the date of issue.

The proceeds of the Offering will be used for various work programs on the Company's mineral properties, acquisition of additional properties and for general working capital.

About Sentinel Resources

Sentinel Resources is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of mineral exploration projects with world-class potential. Its current portfolio includes gold and silver projects located in New South Wales, Australia, Peru and British Columbia. The Company's guiding principles are based on acquiring strategic exploration properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions with historical mining industries, low-cost of entry or acquisition, and easy access to infrastructure to minimize capital and operational costs in explorational periods. For more information, please go to the Company's website at www.sentinelexp.com.

Sentinel Resources Corp.

"Rob Gamley"

President and Chief Executive Officer

