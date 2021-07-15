Thunderstruck Resources Provides Liwa Gold and Silver Exploration Update

Vancouver, July 15, 2021 - Thunderstruck Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AWE) (OTC: THURF) ("Thunderstruck" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is in the final planning stages of an extensive exploration program on its Liwa Creek gold/silver prospect on Viti Levu, the main island of Fiji. The proposed program will be supervised by Oliver Victor, who completed his Master of Science degree on The Geology, Alteration and Mineralisation of the Liwa Creek Epithermal System, Fiji at the University of Exeter. (See October 11, 2019 press release)

"It's not very often in our industry that you are able to hire a professional so well suited to a specific project. We can't wait to have Oliver arrive this Saturday, quarantine, and begin his work at Liwa thereafter," commented Thunderstruck President and CEO, Bryce Bradley. "Our long anticipated Liwa gold/silver exploration campaign is about to begin, and we are looking forward to results from our maiden drill program on this exciting prospect."

Mr. Victor will be leading the team at Liwa, planning and executing the 2021 program, which will include mapping, rock/soil geochemistry and drilling. (See December 11, 2020 press release). The team has recently completed 13 km of road-clearing with a final two kilometers remaining to reach the Liwa camp.

Details of the Company's expanded program at Liwa will be outlined in more detail once Mr. Victor has settled in country over the coming week.

Other Corporate Updates

The soil sampling program on the Korokayiu VMS project, being explored in partnership with the Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC), is on schedule, the results of which will determine Phase 2 of the exploration program.

About Fiji

Viti Levu, the main island of Fiji, has a long mining history. It is on the prolific Pacific Ring of Fire, a trend that has produced numerous large deposits, including Porgera, Lihir and Grasberg. The island of Viti Levu hosts Namosi, held by a joint venture between Newcrest and Mitsubishi. Newcrest published Proven and Probable Reserves for Namosi of 1.3 billion tonnes at 0.37% Cu and 0.12 g/t Au (5.2M ounces Au and 4.9M tonnes Cu). Namosi is now undergoing environmental assessment as part of the permitting process. Lion One Metals is now developing its Tuvatu Project, with Indicated Resources of 1.00 million tonnes at 8.48 g/t Au (274,600 ounces Au), and Inferred Resources of 1.33 million tonnes at 9.0 g/t Au (384,000 ounces Au) reported at a 3.0 g/t Au lower cutoff. The Vatukoula Gold Mine has been operating for 80 years, producing in excess of 7 million ounces.

About Thunderstruck Resources

Thunderstruck Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company that has assembled extensive and highly prospective properties in Fiji on which recent and previous exploration has confirmed zinc, copper and precious metals mineralization. The Company provides investors with exposure to a diverse portfolio of exploration stage projects with potential for zinc, copper, gold and silver in a politically safe and stable jurisdiction. Thunderstruck trades on the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol "AWE" and United States OTC under the symbol "THURF."

