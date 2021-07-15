Belmont Resources Announces Investor Relations Agreement

Vancouver, July 15, 2021 - Belmont Resources Inc. (TSXV:BEA) (Frankfurt: L3L2) ("Belmont"), (or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into an investor relations consulting agreement with Mr. Michael Poulin.

George Sookochoff, President & CEO commented "I have personally worked with Michael in previous Companies and I am very pleased to have the good fortune of retaining his services and work with him once again at Belmont. The appointment of Michael is a key component in Belmont's strategy to raise our profile with current and potential investors as Belmont aggressively moves forward with exploration on our CBC copper-porphyry and Athelstan Jackpot (A-J) gold projects in southern British Columbia and our Kibby Basin lithium project in Nevada."

Under the terms of the engagement, the company will pay Mr. Poulin a fee of $3,500 per month for an initial three-month term. The Agreement may also be terminated at any time without charge by either party by giving 30 days' notice. Mr. Poulin advises that he does not presently have any interest, direct or indirect, in Belmont Resources or its securities. The IR Agreement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Belmont Resources

Belmont Resources is engaged in the business of acquiring and developing gold-copper-lithium projects located in North America. By utilizing new exploration technology and geological modelling the company is identifying new sources of gold-copper-lithium-uranium mineralization.

The Belmont project portfolio:

- Athelstan-Jackpot, B.C. - *Athelstan & Jackpot Gold mines

- Come By Chance, B.C. - *Betts Copper-Gold mine

- Kibby Basin, Nevada - Lithium

- Lone Star, Washington - *Copper-Gold mine

- Pathfinder, B.C. - *Bertha & Pathfinder Gold-Silver mines

* past producing mine

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"George Sookochoff"

George Sookochoff, CEO/President

Ph: 604-505-4061

Email: george@belmontresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

