Val-d'Or Mining Corp. Commences Geochemical Program on Nine Quebec Properties

Val-d'Or, July 15, 2021 - Val-d'Or Mining Corporation (TSXV: VZZ) ("Val-d'Or Mining" or the "Company") commenced a geochemical program on nine (9) of its Quebec properties. The 100%-owned properties are located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt and are prospective for precious metals (gold, silver) and base metals (copper, zinc and molybdenum).

As part of the program, the Company will collect samples along property wide grids and conduct biogeochemical, soil and rock assays.

The Company has allocated a total budget of approximately $150,000 for this program. The nine (9) properties are:

Barraute, Val-d'Or Mining Camp - copper, zinc, silver

Hazen, Quévillon-Miquelon Mining Camp - gold, copper, zinc, silver

Lac Fiedmont, Val-d'Or Mining Camp - copper, zinc, silver

Lac Lemoyne, Val-d'Or Mining Camp - gold

LockOut, Cadillac Mining Camp - gold

Petit Lac Noir, Val-d'Or Mining Camp - copper, zinc, silver

Steeloy, Cadillac Mining Camp - molybdenum

Threshold 85, Chapais-Chibougamau Mining Camp - copper-gold, zinc, silver

Venus New, Val-d'Or Mining Camp - gold

The Company will report in more detail about the results after the completion of the program at the end of the year.

Michael P. Rosatelli P.Geo. (OGQ Special Authorization Permit; PGO #0855), the Vice President of Exploration of Val-d'Or Mining is the Qualified Person (as that term is defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) who approved the technical disclosures included in this news release.

About Val-d'Or Mining Corporation

Val-d'Or Mining Corporation is a publicly-listed natural resource issuer involved in the process of acquiring and exploring its diverse mineral property assets, most of which are situated in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of NE Ontario and NW Québec, targeting both precious and base metals. To complement its current property interests, the Company regularly evaluates new opportunities for staking and/or acquisitions. Outside of its principal regional focus in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, the Company holds several other properties in Northern Québec (Nunavik) covering different geological environments and commodities.

The Company has expertise in the identification and generation of new projects ("prospect generation"), and in early-stage "grass-roots" exploration. The mineral commodities of interest are diverse, and range from precious and base metals (gold, copper-zinc-silver, nickel-copper-PGE) to industrial and energy minerals and commodities. After the initial value creation in the 100%-owned, or majority-owned properties, the Company seeks option/joint venture partners with the technical expertise and financial capacity to conduct more advanced exploration projects.

