Blende Silver Corp. - Structural Geologist Dr. Sarah Palmer Joins Exploration Team as Project Manager at the Blende Deposit

Vancouver, July 15, 2021 - Blende Silver Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:BAG) announced today that Dr. Sarah Palmer has joined the Company's technical team to lead the exploration program currently underway at the Blende Deposit in north-central Yukon.

Dr. Sarah Palmer, P.Geo., has over 35 years of experience in economic geology and mineral exploration. Ms. Palmer's experience in structural geology and geochemistry has spanned three continents and numerous commodities, with a focus on base and precious metals exploration. She brings a keen understanding of structural and geological modeling to complex terrains, which has led to numerous advanced exploration programs and mineral discoveries. Her experience in both structure and geochemistry will complement our exploration programs on the Blende Silver-Zinc-Lead project, where regional deformation and fluid evolution were responsible for metal deposition.

Company Director Andrew H. Rees stated "We are pleased to welcome Dr. Palmer to our technical team. The Company's Blende Deposit, which is one of the largest undeveloped carbonate-hosted Silver-Zinc-Lead deposit in Western Canada, is currently undergoing a robust exploration program. Dr. Palmer's expertise in structural geology will help significantly advance our understanding of the deposit as we endeavour to upgrade and expand the existing resource and pursue an underexplored copper component demonstrated in previous drilling.

Blende Silver Corp. is a Vancouver-based junior resource company focused on silver-zinc-lead exploration and development at the company's flagship Blende Deposit in north-central Yukon. The 100% owned property is the largest carbonate-hosted Ag-Zn-Pb deposit in Yukon and one of the largest undeveloped Ag-Zn-Pb deposits in Western Canada. It is winter-road accessible, 5,345 ha and situated 63 km northeast of Keno Hill, Yukon. The property has had more than $9.2M in past exploration ($5.2M by Blende Silver); including 25,195 meters of drilling in 132 drillholes.

