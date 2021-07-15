Altiplano Begins Ventilation Improvements at Farellon

Edmonton, July 15, 2021 - Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the ventilation upgrades at the Farellon Copper-Gold (Cu-Au) mine located near La Serena, Chile.

The Company is pleased to report that work for the new ventilation system is progressing at the Farellon site with the completion of the pre-installation civil works and the arrival of the new fans (see news release May 17, 2021). Andrés Encina, Chilean Country Manager comments, "The installation of the new ventilation system is part of the ongoing development and sustainability practices at Farellon. This work is designed to assist with productivity improvements over the next few months in advance of the mill start-up. The upgrade in ventilation maintains the health and well-being of the workers as the mine deepens, improves operational efficiencies, and provides the opportunity to increase the amount of equipment and personnel working on each shift underground."

The ventilation system involves the installation of a new 125 HP main exhaust fan, located in the northwest outside area of the mine, and three auxiliary fans located in the operational levels of the mine. The installation work is expected to continue over the next two weeks.





Figure 1. Fans Arrive on Site at Farellon



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/90345_d16622d584701a91_001full.jpg





Figure 2. Preparation Work for the Fan Installation



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/90345_d16622d584701a91_002full.jpg

Figure 3. Preparation Work for the Fan Installation

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/90345_d16622d584701a91_003full.jpg

About Altiplano

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) is a Canadian mining company focused on the acquisition and development of near-term cash flowing assets and exploration projects of significant scale. Altiplano's goal is to grow into a mid-tier producer of copper, gold and silver with immediate plans of generating profits from three cash flowing projects in 2021. Management has a substantial record of success in capitalizing on opportunity, overcoming challenges and building shareholder value.

John Williamson, B.Sc., P.Geol., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this document.



Altiplano is part of the Metals Group of companies, managed by an award-winning team of professionals who stand for technical excellence, painstaking project selection and uncompromising corporate governance, with a proven ability to capitalize on investment opportunities and deliver shareholder returns.

