Blackwolf Announces Departure of VP of Project Development

15.07.2021  |  Accesswire

VANCOUVER, July 15, 2021 - Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd. ("Blackwolf" or the "Company") (TSXV:BWCG) announces that Ryan Weymark, PEng. and VP of Project Development has resigned from the Company to pursue another opportunity. He will continue with Blackwolf as a technical advisor.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed working with Ryan for the past four years and three different Companies; on behalf of all of us with Blackwolf, I wish him the best in his future endeavours and we look forward to continue our association in a technical advisor capacity," said Robert McLeod, President and CEO of Blackwolf Copper and Gold. "The Company has been actively recruiting and interviewing candidate mining engineers to fill this position."

Commenting on his resignation, Mr. Weymark said, "I want to thank the entire Blackwolf team and board for the opportunity to support with advancing Blackwolf's vision over the past 12-months. I am extremely proud of everything that we have accomplished as a team over the past four years, starting with IDM Mining, and attribute a majority of my success to the opportunities that Rob has provided me. Rob is an exceptional leader in the mining industry, developing meaningful relationships within the communities where he works, fostering a culture of inclusion and transparency, and by underpinning all of his projects with strong technical fundamentals. I look forward to supporting Blackwolf's continued success as a technical advisor."

About Blackwolf Copper and Gold
Blackwolf's founding vision is to be an industry leader in transparency, inclusion and innovation. Guided by our Vision and through collaboration with local and Indigenous communities and stakeholders, Blackwolf builds shareholder value through our technical expertise in mineral exploration, engineering and permitting. The Company holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Niblack copper-gold-zinc-silver VMS project, located adjacent to tidewater, as well as the Cantoo, Texas Creek and Casey Gold-Silver Properties in southeast Alaska. For more information on Blackwolf, please visit the Company's website at www.blackwolfcopperandgold.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Robert McLeod"
Robert McLeod, P.Geo
President, CEO and Director

For more information, contact:

Rob McLeod
604-617-0616 (Mobile)
604-343-2997 (Office)
rm@bwcg.ca

Thomas Kenney
587-777-4333 (Mobile)
604-343-2997 (Office)
tk@bwcg.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE: Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/655733/Blackwolf-Announces-Departure-of-VP-of-Project-Development


