Early Warning Press Release Regarding RT Minerals Corp.

Calgary, July 15, 2021 - Mr. Ryan Kalt reports that he has acquired ownership (the "Acquisition") both directly and indirectly through Kalt Industries Ltd. (an entity wholly owned by Mr. Kalt) of an aggregate of 21,000,000 common shares of RT Minerals Corp. ("RT Minerals")(TSXV:RTM) as of July 14, 2021 by way of the closing of RT Minerals' transaction with Catharine Gold Inc. ("Catharine Gold").

The 21,000,000 common shares relating to the Acquisition were acquired, on a direct and indirect basis, as so described herein, pursuant to the closing of RT Minerals' previously announced transaction with Catharine Gold (see also RT Minerals news release, 'RT Minerals Corp. Closes Acquisition of Catharine Gold Inc. Resulting in Change of Control and Appointment of New Director', dated July 14, 2021). The shares acquired through the Acquisition were issued from treasury by RT Minerals, with RT Minerals having a closing price on facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange as at July 14, 2021 of $0.07 per common share, for common share consideration, in the aggregate, of $1,470,000.

Following the Acquisition, Mr. Kalt owns or controls, on a direct and indirect basis, a total of 23,800,000 common shares of RT Minerals, held as to 7,875,000 common shares on a direct basis and 15,925,000 common shares on an indirect basis through Kalt Industries Ltd., representing, collectively, 36.8% of the issued and outstanding common shares of RT Minerals, as at the date hereof, and 500,000 common share purchase warrants of RT Minerals, held on an indirect basis through Kalt Industries Ltd., which, if exercised in full, would result in Mr. Kalt owning or controlling, on a direct and indirect basis, a total of 24,300,000 common shares of RT Minerals, which would then be held as to 7,875,000 common shares on a direct basis and 16,425,000 common shares on an indirect basis through Kalt Industries Ltd., then representing 37.2% of the issued and outstanding common shares of RT Minerals on a post-exercise basis.

The common shares described herein were acquired and are held by Mr. Kalt, on a direct and indirect basis, for investment purposes. Mr. Kalt may, directly or indirectly, acquire additional securities of RT Minerals either on the open-market or through private acquisitions or, on a direct or indirect basis, sell securities of RT Minerals either on the open-market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors. Other than the foregoing, Mr. Kalt does not have plans or any future intentions which relate to or would result in any of the other foregoing matters.

"Ryan Kalt"

Ryan Kalt

The Form 62-103F1 - Required Disclosure under the Early Warning Requirements associated with this news release can be obtained from RT Mineral Corp.'s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. To obtain a copy of the report, please contact Mr. Kalt at 1.403.454.2984.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.