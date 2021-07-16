Sulliden Mining Capital Inc (SMC: TSX) Acquires Securities in Medivolve

TORONTO, July 15, 2021 - SULLIDEN MINING CAPTIAL INC. ("Sulliden" or the "Company") (TSX: AAB) has acquired 24,720,943 units of Medivolve Inc. ("Medivolve") (NEO: MEDV) in a non-brokered private placement financing of MEDV at a price of $0.07 per unit for a total subscription price of $1,730,466.01. Each unit is comprised of one Medivolve common share and one Medivolve common share purchase warrant. Each common share purchase warrant is exercisable for one common share of Medivolve at a price of $0.08 for a period of five years.



Prior to the closing of the MEDIVOLVE private placement, Sulliden held 215,000 common shares and 2,040,000 warrants, representing approximately 0.1% of MEDIVOLVE's issued and outstanding common shares and 1% on a partially diluted basis. Subsequent to the closing of MEDIVOLVE's private placement on July 9, 2021, Sulliden presently holds 24,935,943 common shares and 26,760,943 warrants representing approximately 6.4% of MEDIVOLVE's issued and outstanding common shares and 12.4% on a partially diluted basis.

Sulliden completed this private placement for investment purposes and may buy or sell Medivolve securities in the future.

About Sulliden

Sulliden is a venture capital company focused on acquiring and advancing brownfield, development-stage and early production-stage mining projects in the Americas.

