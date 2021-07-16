Raindrop Reminds Shareholders of Upcoming AGM

Vancouver, July 15, 2021 - Raindrop Ventures Inc. (CSE: RAYN) (FSE: RV0) ("Raindrop" or the "Company") reminds shareholders that the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") will be held on Friday, July 16, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (Pacific Standard Time) at 588 - 580 Hornby Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 3B6.

The Company is offering shareholders the opportunity to participate in the Meeting by way of teleconference. Registered shareholders, or duly appointed proxyholders, participating at the Meeting by way of teleconference will be considered present in person at the Meeting for the purposes of determining quorum. Shareholders wishing to participate by teleconference may do so by dialing the following teleconference dial in:

Teleconference Dial In: 1-800-201-7439

Access Code: 823072

Shareholders who do not hold their common shares in their own name should note that only registered shareholders as of the record date or their duly appointed proxyholders are permitted to vote at the Meeting. If you are a non-registered shareholder who has not duly appointed themselves as proxyholder, you will be able to attend the Meeting as a guest, but will not be able to participate or vote at the Meeting.

About Raindrop Ventures Inc.

Raindrop is led by a noted leader in mining and mineral exploration and was founded with the express purpose of acquiring and exploring mineral properties in the current resource commodity cycle. Raindrop is exploring its grassroots Clover Mountain gold property in Idaho and recently acquired six early-stage gold exploration projects in Nevada from Liberty Gold. The Company has a Boise, Idaho-based technical team that is well positioned to conduct exploration in Idaho and Nevada.

Raindrop has a well-planned capital structure with 40,542,938 common shares issued and outstanding and a significant team and insider ownership. For more information, please visit www.raindropventures.ca.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on the assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Raindrop disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

