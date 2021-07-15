IM Exploration Lists on Frankfurt Exchange, Engages Star Finance for European Investor Communications, and HE Capital Markets for North American Digital Advertising

Vancouver, July 15, 2021 - IM Exploration Inc. (CNSX:IM.CN) ("IM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have been accepted for listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and commenced trading on July 15, 2021 under the symbol (WKN: A2PLJU) (FSE: IM5). Additionally, the company has entered into a consulting agreement with Star Finance GmbH for European investor relations, market intelligence and corporate communication services.

Star Finance is owned and operated by Michael Adams, a communications professional with more than 15 years of experience assisting Canadian public companies with introductions to investors, primarily in Germany and German-speaking Europe. Among other services, Star Finance owns and operates two established investment-focused websites and provides information about investment opportunities to its audience through e-mail newsletters, websites, and various social media channels in the form of written articles as well as video content.

Under the agreement, Star Finance will create and implement an investor relations program for the company, assist in the organization and dissemination of company information, and provide market intelligence services to the company. Neither Star Finance nor Mr. Adams has a direct or indirect ownership interest in IM or its securities, nor any right to acquire any such interest. The agreement has a six-month term commencing on July 15, 2021, and costs 6,000 euros per month to be paid in cash by the company. The aggregate fees of 36,000 euros payable under the agreement are subject to a discount for full prepayment, which discount the company will take advantage of. Star Finance has offices in Steinhausen, Switzerland, and Cologne, Germany and can be reached by contacting Michael Adams, President at +49 172 257 7706 or ma@star-ir.com.

The Company has also engaged HE Capital Markets Ltd. to design and implement a North American multimedia digital advertising campaign for IM on InvestorsHub, an investor-focused and financial market website. HE will also provide other media communications services to raise the company's overall corporate profile in North America.

The cash consideration to be paid by the company for these services consists of $15,000 (U.S.) for a three-month campaign commencing on August 1, 2021. HE acts at arm's length to IM and does not currently have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the company or its securities. HE may choose to acquire securities of IM in the future.

HE is a London-based investor relations and capital markets advisory firm, providing comprehensive communications solutions to public company clients in North America and Europe through a combination of investor relations, public relations, and digital and social media services. HE's office address is News Building, 3 London Bridge St., London, SE1 9SG, United Kingdom and can be reached by contacting Hari Patel, Director at +44 079 8528 2611 or harip@hecapitalmarkets.com.

About IM Exploration

IM Exploration is a mineral exploration company focused on developing the Toiyabe and Turquoise Canyon Projects located in the Cortez Hills area of Lander County, Nevada. The Company is also advancing the Mulloy Project in Northern Ontario. From time to time, the Company may also evaluate the acquisition of other mineral exploration assets and opportunities.

For further information contact:

Raymond D. Harari

Chief Executive Officer

IM Exploration Inc.

rdh@canaliscapital.com

Tel: +507-6675-2221

The securities issued pursuant to the Transaction have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-looking statements or information are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or information, including, without limitation, the need for additional capital by the Company through financings, and the risk that such funds may not be raised; the speculative nature of exploration and the stages of the Company's properties; the effect of changes in commodity prices; regulatory risks that development of the Company's material properties will not be acceptable for social, environmental or other reasons, availability of equipment (including drills) and personnel to carry out work programs, that each stage of work will be completed within expected time frames, that current geological models and interpretations prove correct, the results of ongoing work programs may lead to a change of exploration priorities, and the efforts and abilities of the senior management team. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements or information. These and other factors may cause the Company to change its exploration and work programs, not proceed with work programs, or change the timing or order of planned work programs. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company's forward-looking statements and information are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this press release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements and information if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION, DISTRIBUTION, RELEASE, OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.