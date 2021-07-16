PJSC Mechel : Mechel Reports Redemption of Corporate Bonds

MOSCOW, July 16, 2021 - Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL, MOEX: MTLR), a leading Russian mining and metals company, reports discharging all obligations regarding the company's public debt.

Mechel reports that the company has fully repaid its 04 series bonds as earlier scheduled. The company has thus completed discharging all obligations it assumed regarding bond series restructured in 2015-2016.

In 2015-2016, bondholders approved restructuring of obligations on bonds of the 04, 13, 14, 17, 18 and 19 series with nominal value totaling 30 billion rubles, renouncing the right to demand advance redemption. The repaid coupon yield for these series totaled 24.9 billion rubles with interest rates of 8% to 19%.

"We have completely fulfilled all of our public debt obligations and are grateful to Mechel PAO's bondholders who reached out to us in our time of need and agreed to restructuring terms that were acceptable to the company," Mechel PAO's Chief Executive Officer Oleg Korzhov commented..

Mechel is an international mining and steel company. Its products are marketed in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Africa. Mechel unites producers of coal, iron ore concentrate, steel, rolled products, ferroalloys, heat and electric power. All of its enterprises work in a single production chain, from raw materials to high value-added products.

