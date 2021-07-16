Crystal Peak Minerals Inc. Extrends Deadline to Complete RTO

TORONTO, July 16, 2021 - Crystal Peak Minerals Inc. (Crystal Peak or the Company) (TSXV NEX: CPM.H) announced today that Crystal Peak and Western Exploration LLC (Western) have entered into an amending agreement regarding the previously disclosed arrangement agreement dated February 19, 2021 (the Arrangement Agreement) based upon which Western will "go public", among other things, by way of a "reverse take-over" of Crystal Peak.



The parties have agreed to extend the Completion Deadline, as defined in the Arrangement Agreement, to October 29, 2021, and to revise the consolidation ratio of the issued and outstanding common shares of Crystal Peak from 490.97 to 1 to 363.30 to 1.

For further information, please contact:

Woods Silleroy

Corporate Secretary

801-984-3350

woods@crystalpeakminerals.com

