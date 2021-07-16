FRMA Hires Executive Industries, a Division of Here to Serve Holding Corp. (OTC:HTSC) to Provide Corporate Marketing Services Including Investors Relations to FRMA

WHEATON, July 16, 2021 - Firma Holdings Corp. (OTC PINK:FRMA) is pleased to announce it has engaged Executive Industries, a division of Here to Serve Holding Corp, to provide corporate marketing services including investors relations.

The Company CEO, Sebastien C. DuFort stated "We are extremely excited about working with Executive Industries over the next year to assist us in building shareholder value."

ABOUT EXECUTIVE INDUSTRIES - (WWW.EXECINDUSTRIES.COM)

Executive Industries offers corporate advisory, consulting, and marketing services to both public and privately-owned companies. Executive Industries helps entities with corporate strategy, negotiation, corporate structure, marketing, and executive management decisions.

Executives empowering, solving, and anticipating problems before it impacts your business is a vital part of the Executive Industries business model. Executive Industries specializes in innovative solutions for every facet of your business. There is no such thing as a generic industry solution from Executive Industries. As your in-house executive advisors and consultants, we strategically develop our clients a personalized plan and organize and deliver executable solution management can understand. We do not waste our client's time by being redundant and we show management the highest respect for their time. Our communications with our clients are timely and unambiguous as Executive Industries puts our client's opinions, responsibility, and limited time before anything else. Executive Industries will always be ready to help your public company make the required strategical moves to save itself from a bad situation or analyze a great idea that could be a game-changer. Executive Industries is the ultimate team member that is always analyzing your business as if it is ours as well.

Whether you are looking for market awareness packages that are affordable and are highly effective or are looking for discount press release packages that are discounted for Executive Industries clientele only, the team at Executive Industries will assist you through the public company process. Executive Industries deals with some of the largest IR/PR companies in the industry and can save your public company thousands off, of these must-have services. We are experts at generating market interest and liquidity to help ensure your public company's success.

About NorthStar Sustainable Energy LLC (A Ross Harris Group Company):

NorthStar Sustainable Energy LLC is positioned to be a carbon neutral coal company, the first of its kind in North America. NorthStar will be a dual services facility on the NS and CSX rail roads, focusing on metallurgical coals, along with specialty products for its existing customer base. NorthStar has established several long-term relationships with users of the metallurgical coal and began shipping in June 2021. NorthStar located in Pike County, Kentucky which is in the "Opportunity Zone" making its position in the market unique. NorthStar with its "Socially Responsible Carbon" outlook has three new metallurgical mines coming online this summer. Metallurgical coal, also known as met coal, coking coal, or steelmaking coal, is a vital ingredient for making steel, iron alloy, carbon and other metals used in everything from buildings, tools, trains, planes, and automobiles, to cookware, cutlery, surgical tools and implants.

About Ross Harris Group (WWW.ROSSHARRISGROUP.COM)

The Ross Harris Group is comprised of over 30 companies with common ownership and a common purpose - To optimize the value of its natural resource holdings while protecting the environment for future generations. Founded by the late Ross Harris over thirty years ago, the RH Group has followed Mr. Harris' vision of acquiring underappreciated assets and then having a well-defined plan and the patience to execute that plan to create value. His vision and creed permeate and still guide us. With its corporate offices located in Pikeville, Kentucky, the RH Group has holdings in Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia. It has a diverse array of assets including: a unique metallurgical coal development opportunity, vast thermal coal reserves, over 160,000 acres of oil and gas holdings, thousands of acres of timber lands and significant real estate suitable for commercial, industrial and residential development. The RH Group has gone beyond the traditional utilization of its assets. To create value, it has delved into areas such as generating carbon credits to sell in the California Cap and Trade program; partnering with solar energy professionals to evaluate and develop sites for solar energy development and evaluating properties for the opportunity to develop and sell mitigation credits, to name a few.

About Firma Advanced Carbon Materials (WWW.FIRMAHOLDINGSCORP.COM)

Advanced Carbon Materials have excellent thermal stability and mechanical property such as tensile strength more than ordinary materials. Graphene, carbon fibers, carbon foams structural graphite, and nanotubes are majorly used in advanced carbon materials as engineering materials for infrastructure projects. Metallurgical coal, also known as met coal, coking coal, or steelmaking coal, is a vital ingredient for making steel, iron alloy, carbon and other metals used in everything from buildings, tools, trains, planes, and automobiles, to cookwares, cutlery, surgical tools and implants. Firma is focused on partnering with well-established companies, currently working on several projects, each working toward the goal of creating a sustainable future.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The statements contained herein are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, certain delays beyond the Company's control with respect to market acceptance of new technologies or products, delays in testing and evaluation of products, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Please read the full disclaimer at (www.firmaholdingscorp.com)

Contact: info@firmaholdingscorp.com

Contact: Executive Industries 855-464-2535 (brian@privateequitymarkets.us)

SOURCE: Firma Holdings Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/655817/FRMA-Hires-Executive-Industries-a-Division-of-Here-to-Serve-Holding-Corp-OTCHTSC-to-Provide-Corporate-Marketing-Services-Including-Investors-Relations-to-FRMA