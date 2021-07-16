Volatus Capital Corp. Expands Land Position in the Toodoggone Gold-Copper District

July 16, 2021 - Volatus Capital Corp. (CSE:VC) (CNSX:VC.CN), ("Volatus") is pleased to announce the acquisition of 4,122 hectares Bentley Property directly east of the JD Property. The Bentley Property is 280 kilometres northeast of Smithers, B.C. in the historically significant Toodoggone gold and copper district of north-central British Columbia.

The property is in Triassic Stuhini Group -- Jurassic Hazelton Group stratigraphic contact as depicted by the Kyba Red Line -- is predictive of a geological environment favourable for the formation of major metal deposits in proximal Hazelton Group rocks. Kyba recognized that most of the major deposits in the region occur within two kilometres of a regional stratigraphic contact and there are lithological and structural clues to narrow that window even more. The Bentley Property has the regional stratigraphic contact know as the Kyba Red Line within its claim boundary. The Bentley claims also define the eastern bound of the Toodoggone gold-copper mineralizing systems and represent a strong target for mineralization on this boundary.

Mr. Fred Tejada president of Volatus Capital Corp. stated, "The addition of the Bentley Property is additive to the exploration potential of the Company's existing grounds and provides the Company a significant land position in this important part of the Toodoggone Gold and Copper District."

Bentley Acquisition Terms

Volatus Capital Corp. will issue 250,000 shares and pay $7,500 to the Vendor to acquire 100% of the 4,122 hectares three-mineral claim Bentley Property.

About Volatus Capital Corp.

Volatus is focused on exploration and development of resources in gold and copper in the Toodoggone District of North Central British Columbia as well as magnesite in South Australia and battery metals that have strong demand profiles in the growing green economy.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release was reviewed by Michael Collins, P. Geo, Director of Volatus, and a qualified person as defined by NI 43-10.

On behalf of Volatus Capital Corp.

Fred Tejada

President and CEO

Volatus Capital Corp.

For more information contact, please contact Volatus at 604-819-2709



Click Image To View Full Size

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance (including, but not limited to, the overall size of the Offering, the proposed use of proceeds and the expected closing of any further tranches thereof) and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of the Company's exploration and other activities, environmental risks, future metal prices, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.

THIS NEWS RELEASE, REQUIRED BY APPLICABLE CANADIAN LAWS, IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES, AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL SECURITIES AND THE COMPANY IS NOT SOLICITING AN OFFER TO BUY THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN. THESE SECURITIES HAVE NOT BEEN REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED, OR ANY STATE SECURITIES LAWS, AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS UNLESS REGISTERED OR EXEMPT THEREFROM.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.