Maricunga Lithium Resource Expansion
APPENDIX 1 - JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1 Report: Maricunga Salar
Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
|Criteria |JORC Code explanation
|Considerations for
Mineral Brine Projects
|
|-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|
|Sampling |Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random
chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools
appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole
gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should
not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.
|Drill
cuttings were taken during rotary drilling. These are low quality
drill samples but provide sufficient information for lithological
logging and for geological interpretation. The upper 200 m of 400 m
deep holes was drilled with rotary to speed up the drilling and reduce
cost, and because sufficient porosity samples have already been
collected through this interval.
|
|techniques|Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample
representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement
tools or systems used.
|Drill core
was recovered in lexan polycarbonate liners every 1.5 m length core
run during the core drilling.
|
| |Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are
Material to the Public Report.
|Brine samples were
collected at 12 m intervals with a bailer device in the recent 5 hole
drilling program. Previous drilling and sampling used 6 m intervals
during drilling (3 m in 2011 drilling). This involved purging brine
from the drill hole and then taking a sample corresponding to the
interval between the rods and the bottom of the hole. Brine samples
were taken using Fluorescein tracer dye to distinguish drilling fluid
from natural formation brine.|
| |In cases where'industry standard' work has been done
this would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling
was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to
produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more
explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that
has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation
types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed
information.|The brine sample was collected in a clean plastic bottle
and filled to the top to minimize air space within the bottle. Each
bottle was marked with the sample number and details of the hole.
|
|-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|
|Drilling |Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole
hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg
core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails,
face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so,
by what method, etc).
|Rotary
drilling (using HWT size casing)- This method was used with natural
formation brine (from a low lithium concentration surface brine of
known concentration) for lubrication during drilling, to minimize the
development of wall cake in the holes that could reduce the inflow of
brine to the hole and affect brine quality.
|
|techniques|
|Rotary drilling
allowed for recovery of drill cuttings and basic geological
description. During rotary drilling, cuttings were collected directly
from the outflow from the HWT casing. Drill cuttings were collected
over two metre intervals in cloth bags, that were marked with the
drill hole number and depth interval. Sub-samples were collected from
the cloth bag by the site geologist to fill chip trays.
|
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results
Competent Person's Statement - MARICUNGA LITHIUM BRINE PROJECT
The information contained in the ASX release on July 8, 2021 relating to Exploration Targets, Exploration Results and resources has been compiled by Mr Murray Brooker. Mr Brooker is a Geologist and Hydrogeologist and is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG) and the International Association of Hydrogeologists (IAH). Mr Brooker has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a competent person as defined in the 2012 edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. He is also a "Qualified Person" as defined by Canadian Securities Administators' National Instrument 43-101.
Mr Brooker is an employee of Hydrominex Geoscience Pty Ltd. and independent consultant to Lithium Power International. Mr Brooker consents to the inclusion in the July 8, 2021 ASX announcement of this information in the form and context in which it appears. The information in this announcement is an accurate representation of the available data from initial drilling at the Maricunga project.
About Bearing Lithium Corp.
Bearing Lithium Corp. is a lithium-focused mineral exploration and development company. Its primary asset is a 17.35% interest in the Maricunga Lithium Brine Project in Chile. The Maricunga Project represents one of the highest-grade lithium brine salars globally and the only pre-production project in Chile. Over $US 60 million has been invested in the Maricunga Project to date.
ON BEHALF OF THE BEARING LITHIUM BOARD
Signed "Gil Playford"
Gil Playford, Chairman
gplayford@bearinglithium.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information
This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating the future operating or financial performance of the Company, are forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved.. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.
Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.