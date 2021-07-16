Vancouver, July 16th, 2021 - Bearing Lithium Corp. ("Bearing" or the "Company")(TSXV:BRZ) (OTC:BLILF) Further to the news release issued by Bearing on July 8, 2021 titled, "Maricunga Lithium Resource Expansion and Finance Activities Update", the Company wishes to advise that the below Appendix - JORC Code Report and Competent Person's Statement should be read in conjunction with the new release. The Appendix - JORC Code Report and Competent Person's Statement was subsequently provided in Lithium Power International Ltd. 's ASX updated news release dated July 8, 2021.

APPENDIX 1 - JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1 Report: Maricunga Salar

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data





-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

|Criteria |JORC Code explanation











|Considerations for

Mineral Brine Projects











|

|-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

|Sampling |Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random

chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools

appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole

gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should

not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.



|Drill

cuttings were taken during rotary drilling. These are low quality

drill samples but provide sufficient information for lithological

logging and for geological interpretation. The upper 200 m of 400 m

deep holes was drilled with rotary to speed up the drilling and reduce

cost, and because sufficient porosity samples have already been

collected through this interval.

|

|techniques|Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample

representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement

tools or systems used.







|Drill core

was recovered in lexan polycarbonate liners every 1.5 m length core

run during the core drilling.









|

| |Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are

Material to the Public Report.









|Brine samples were

collected at 12 m intervals with a bailer device in the recent 5 hole

drilling program. Previous drilling and sampling used 6 m intervals

during drilling (3 m in 2011 drilling). This involved purging brine

from the drill hole and then taking a sample corresponding to the

interval between the rods and the bottom of the hole. Brine samples

were taken using Fluorescein tracer dye to distinguish drilling fluid

from natural formation brine.|

| |In cases where'industry standard' work has been done

this would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling

was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to

produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more

explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that

has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation

types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed

information.|The brine sample was collected in a clean plastic bottle

and filled to the top to minimize air space within the bottle. Each

bottle was marked with the sample number and details of the hole.







|

|-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

|Drilling |Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole

hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg

core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails,

face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so,

by what method, etc).



|Rotary

drilling (using HWT size casing)- This method was used with natural

formation brine (from a low lithium concentration surface brine of

known concentration) for lubrication during drilling, to minimize the

development of wall cake in the holes that could reduce the inflow of

brine to the hole and affect brine quality.



|

|techniques|











|Rotary drilling

allowed for recovery of drill cuttings and basic geological

description. During rotary drilling, cuttings were collected directly

from the outflow from the HWT casing. Drill cuttings were collected

over two metre intervals in cloth bags, that were marked with the

drill hole number and depth interval. Sub-samples were collected from

the cloth bag by the site geologist to fill chip trays.

|

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------







-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

|Criteria |JORC Code explanation











|Considerations for

Mineral Brine Projects











|

|-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

|Sampling |Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random

chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools

appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole

gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should

not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.



|Drill

cuttings were taken during rotary drilling. These are low quality

drill samples but provide sufficient information for lithological

logging and for geological interpretation. The upper 200 m of 400 m

deep holes was drilled with rotary to speed up the drilling and reduce

cost, and because sufficient porosity samples have already been

collected through this interval.

|

|techniques|Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample

representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement

tools or systems used.







|Drill core

was recovered in lexan polycarbonate liners every 1.5 m length core

run during the core drilling.









|

| |Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are

Material to the Public Report.









|Brine samples were

collected at 12 m intervals with a bailer device in the recent 5 hole

drilling program. Previous drilling and sampling used 6 m intervals

during drilling (3 m in 2011 drilling). This involved purging brine

from the drill hole and then taking a sample corresponding to the

interval between the rods and the bottom of the hole. Brine samples

were taken using Fluorescein tracer dye to distinguish drilling fluid

from natural formation brine.|

| |In cases where'industry standard' work has been done

this would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling

was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to

produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more

explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that

has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation

types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed

information.|The brine sample was collected in a clean plastic bottle

and filled to the top to minimize air space within the bottle. Each

bottle was marked with the sample number and details of the hole.







|

|-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

|Drilling |Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole

hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg

core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails,

face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so,

by what method, etc).



|Rotary

drilling (using HWT size casing)- This method was used with natural

formation brine (from a low lithium concentration surface brine of

known concentration) for lubrication during drilling, to minimize the

development of wall cake in the holes that could reduce the inflow of

brine to the hole and affect brine quality.



|

|techniques|











|Rotary drilling

allowed for recovery of drill cuttings and basic geological

description. During rotary drilling, cuttings were collected directly

from the outflow from the HWT casing. Drill cuttings were collected

over two metre intervals in cloth bags, that were marked with the

drill hole number and depth interval. Sub-samples were collected from

the cloth bag by the site geologist to fill chip trays.

|

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------







-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

|Criteria |JORC Code explanation











|Considerations for

Mineral Brine Projects











|

|-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

|Sampling |Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random

chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools

appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole

gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should

not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.



|Drill

cuttings were taken during rotary drilling. These are low quality

drill samples but provide sufficient information for lithological

logging and for geological interpretation. The upper 200 m of 400 m

deep holes was drilled with rotary to speed up the drilling and reduce

cost, and because sufficient porosity samples have already been

collected through this interval.

|

|techniques|Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample

representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement

tools or systems used.







|Drill core

was recovered in lexan polycarbonate liners every 1.5 m length core

run during the core drilling.









|

| |Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are

Material to the Public Report.









|Brine samples were

collected at 12 m intervals with a bailer device in the recent 5 hole

drilling program. Previous drilling and sampling used 6 m intervals

during drilling (3 m in 2011 drilling). This involved purging brine

from the drill hole and then taking a sample corresponding to the

interval between the rods and the bottom of the hole. Brine samples

were taken using Fluorescein tracer dye to distinguish drilling fluid

from natural formation brine.|

| |In cases where'industry standard' work has been done

this would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling

was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to

produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more

explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that

has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation

types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed

information.|The brine sample was collected in a clean plastic bottle

and filled to the top to minimize air space within the bottle. Each

bottle was marked with the sample number and details of the hole.







|

|-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

|Drilling |Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole

hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg

core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails,

face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so,

by what method, etc).



|Rotary

drilling (using HWT size casing)- This method was used with natural

formation brine (from a low lithium concentration surface brine of

known concentration) for lubrication during drilling, to minimize the

development of wall cake in the holes that could reduce the inflow of

brine to the hole and affect brine quality.



|

|techniques|











|Rotary drilling

allowed for recovery of drill cuttings and basic geological

description. During rotary drilling, cuttings were collected directly

from the outflow from the HWT casing. Drill cuttings were collected

over two metre intervals in cloth bags, that were marked with the

drill hole number and depth interval. Sub-samples were collected from

the cloth bag by the site geologist to fill chip trays.

|

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results





-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

|Criteria |JORC Code explanation











|Considerations for

Mineral Brine Projects











|

|-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

|Sampling |Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random

chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools

appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole

gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should

not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.



|Drill

cuttings were taken during rotary drilling. These are low quality

drill samples but provide sufficient information for lithological

logging and for geological interpretation. The upper 200 m of 400 m

deep holes was drilled with rotary to speed up the drilling and reduce

cost, and because sufficient porosity samples have already been

collected through this interval.

|

|techniques|Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample

representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement

tools or systems used.







|Drill core

was recovered in lexan polycarbonate liners every 1.5 m length core

run during the core drilling.









|

| |Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are

Material to the Public Report.









|Brine samples were

collected at 12 m intervals with a bailer device in the recent 5 hole

drilling program. Previous drilling and sampling used 6 m intervals

during drilling (3 m in 2011 drilling). This involved purging brine

from the drill hole and then taking a sample corresponding to the

interval between the rods and the bottom of the hole. Brine samples

were taken using Fluorescein tracer dye to distinguish drilling fluid

from natural formation brine.|

| |In cases where'industry standard' work has been done

this would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling

was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to

produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more

explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that

has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation

types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed

information.|The brine sample was collected in a clean plastic bottle

and filled to the top to minimize air space within the bottle. Each

bottle was marked with the sample number and details of the hole.







|

|-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

|Drilling |Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole

hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg

core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails,

face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so,

by what method, etc).



|Rotary

drilling (using HWT size casing)- This method was used with natural

formation brine (from a low lithium concentration surface brine of

known concentration) for lubrication during drilling, to minimize the

development of wall cake in the holes that could reduce the inflow of

brine to the hole and affect brine quality.



|

|techniques|











|Rotary drilling

allowed for recovery of drill cuttings and basic geological

description. During rotary drilling, cuttings were collected directly

from the outflow from the HWT casing. Drill cuttings were collected

over two metre intervals in cloth bags, that were marked with the

drill hole number and depth interval. Sub-samples were collected from

the cloth bag by the site geologist to fill chip trays.

|

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------







-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

|Criteria |JORC Code explanation











|Considerations for

Mineral Brine Projects











|

|-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

|Sampling |Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random

chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools

appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole

gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should

not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.



|Drill

cuttings were taken during rotary drilling. These are low quality

drill samples but provide sufficient information for lithological

logging and for geological interpretation. The upper 200 m of 400 m

deep holes was drilled with rotary to speed up the drilling and reduce

cost, and because sufficient porosity samples have already been

collected through this interval.

|

|techniques|Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample

representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement

tools or systems used.







|Drill core

was recovered in lexan polycarbonate liners every 1.5 m length core

run during the core drilling.









|

| |Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are

Material to the Public Report.









|Brine samples were

collected at 12 m intervals with a bailer device in the recent 5 hole

drilling program. Previous drilling and sampling used 6 m intervals

during drilling (3 m in 2011 drilling). This involved purging brine

from the drill hole and then taking a sample corresponding to the

interval between the rods and the bottom of the hole. Brine samples

were taken using Fluorescein tracer dye to distinguish drilling fluid

from natural formation brine.|

| |In cases where'industry standard' work has been done

this would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling

was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to

produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more

explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that

has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation

types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed

information.|The brine sample was collected in a clean plastic bottle

and filled to the top to minimize air space within the bottle. Each

bottle was marked with the sample number and details of the hole.







|

|-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

|Drilling |Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole

hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg

core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails,

face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so,

by what method, etc).



|Rotary

drilling (using HWT size casing)- This method was used with natural

formation brine (from a low lithium concentration surface brine of

known concentration) for lubrication during drilling, to minimize the

development of wall cake in the holes that could reduce the inflow of

brine to the hole and affect brine quality.



|

|techniques|











|Rotary drilling

allowed for recovery of drill cuttings and basic geological

description. During rotary drilling, cuttings were collected directly

from the outflow from the HWT casing. Drill cuttings were collected

over two metre intervals in cloth bags, that were marked with the

drill hole number and depth interval. Sub-samples were collected from

the cloth bag by the site geologist to fill chip trays.

|

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------







-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

|Criteria |JORC Code explanation











|Considerations for

Mineral Brine Projects











|

|-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

|Sampling |Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random

chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools

appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole

gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should

not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.



|Drill

cuttings were taken during rotary drilling. These are low quality

drill samples but provide sufficient information for lithological

logging and for geological interpretation. The upper 200 m of 400 m

deep holes was drilled with rotary to speed up the drilling and reduce

cost, and because sufficient porosity samples have already been

collected through this interval.

|

|techniques|Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample

representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement

tools or systems used.







|Drill core

was recovered in lexan polycarbonate liners every 1.5 m length core

run during the core drilling.









|

| |Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are

Material to the Public Report.









|Brine samples were

collected at 12 m intervals with a bailer device in the recent 5 hole

drilling program. Previous drilling and sampling used 6 m intervals

during drilling (3 m in 2011 drilling). This involved purging brine

from the drill hole and then taking a sample corresponding to the

interval between the rods and the bottom of the hole. Brine samples

were taken using Fluorescein tracer dye to distinguish drilling fluid

from natural formation brine.|

| |In cases where'industry standard' work has been done

this would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling

was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to

produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more

explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that

has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation

types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed

information.|The brine sample was collected in a clean plastic bottle

and filled to the top to minimize air space within the bottle. Each

bottle was marked with the sample number and details of the hole.







|

|-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

|Drilling |Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole

hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg

core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails,

face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so,

by what method, etc).



|Rotary

drilling (using HWT size casing)- This method was used with natural

formation brine (from a low lithium concentration surface brine of

known concentration) for lubrication during drilling, to minimize the

development of wall cake in the holes that could reduce the inflow of

brine to the hole and affect brine quality.



|

|techniques|











|Rotary drilling

allowed for recovery of drill cuttings and basic geological

description. During rotary drilling, cuttings were collected directly

from the outflow from the HWT casing. Drill cuttings were collected

over two metre intervals in cloth bags, that were marked with the

drill hole number and depth interval. Sub-samples were collected from

the cloth bag by the site geologist to fill chip trays.

|

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Competent Person's Statement - MARICUNGA LITHIUM BRINE PROJECT

The information contained in the ASX release on July 8, 2021 relating to Exploration Targets, Exploration Results and resources has been compiled by Mr Murray Brooker. Mr Brooker is a Geologist and Hydrogeologist and is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG) and the International Association of Hydrogeologists (IAH). Mr Brooker has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a competent person as defined in the 2012 edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. He is also a "Qualified Person" as defined by Canadian Securities Administators' National Instrument 43-101.

Mr Brooker is an employee of Hydrominex Geoscience Pty Ltd. and independent consultant to Lithium Power International. Mr Brooker consents to the inclusion in the July 8, 2021 ASX announcement of this information in the form and context in which it appears. The information in this announcement is an accurate representation of the available data from initial drilling at the Maricunga project.

About Bearing Lithium Corp.

Bearing Lithium Corp. is a lithium-focused mineral exploration and development company. Its primary asset is a 17.35% interest in the Maricunga Lithium Brine Project in Chile. The Maricunga Project represents one of the highest-grade lithium brine salars globally and the only pre-production project in Chile. Over $US 60 million has been invested in the Maricunga Project to date.

ON BEHALF OF THE BEARING LITHIUM BOARD



Signed "Gil Playford"

Gil Playford, Chairman

gplayford@bearinglithium.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating the future operating or financial performance of the Company, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved.. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.