Okapi Resources Ltd: Completion of Drilling Program at Enmore Gold Project

Perth, Australia - Okapi Resources Ltd. (ASX:OKR) (FRA:26O) is pleased to announce the completion of a reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at the Enmore Gold Project, located in north eastern NSW. The drilling program comprised ten holes for 1,257m over the Sunnyside and Bora Prospects (Figure 1*).The majority of the holes are being drilled at the Sunnyside Prospect, with two holes drilled at the Bora Prospect. One of the primary aims of the first pass drilling is to test the depth extent of shallow mineralisation reported from historic drilling at the two priority prospects. Despite extensive historic drilling at Enmore, there is limited deeper drilling with high gold grades associated with quartz veins and breccias previously returned in several deeper holes.All samples are currently being prepared for assaying with assay results expected shortly.Okapi's Executive Director, Mr David Nour said, "We are very pleased to now have this initial drilling program completed with results expected to provide an important assessment on the potential of the project. Credit to the exploration team who managed to complete this drilling program in wet and difficult conditions. We expect the assay results shortly."*To view tables and figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/8036145X





