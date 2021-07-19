Bathurst Commencing Detailed Mapping and Sampling on Nunavut Properties

Vancouver, July 19, 2021 - Bathurst Metal Corp. (TSXV:BMV) ("Bathurst" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the company has received exploration licenses and travel permits and its geologists are enroute to conduct detailed mapping and confirmation sampling on the company's wholly owned Turner Lake, TED, McAvoy and Gela properties. These projects are located approximately 55 kilometers north-northwest of the community of Bathurst Inlet in the Kitikmeot District of western Nunavut, Canada. Additionally, our geologists will be working on the company's wholly owned McGregor Lake and Speers Lake projects located approximately 100km south of the community of Kugluktuk in Kitikmeot District of western Nunavut, Canada.

Bathurst Metals geologists will commence field work starting July 19, 2021, that will take approximately thirty days to complete. Analytical results are expected to be known by mid to late September.

Hardy Forzley, President and CEO of Bathurst Metals states "We are excited to finally be underway in exploring the very prospective properties held by the Company. Our team has worked diligently to obtain the required travel permits and exploration licenses and are now travelling to the properties. We are confident this year's efforts will confirm the value of our properties as viable exploration targets for the company".

Greg Bronson, P.Geo, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

