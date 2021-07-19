Nova Minerals Ltd: Interview with Chris Gerteisen CEO on Korbell Main Results

Sydney, Australia - Nova Minerals Ltd. (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) recent results demonstrate continued opportunity for increasing the total resource at the Estelle Project in Alaska, with further results on the secondary target (RPM) coming before the end of the year.Chris talks about the scoping study as well as the coming resource upgrade for Korbell Main, which will include the RPM results from recent drilling.So far the uncharted mineralised corridor is yet to reveal more gold and the Nova team is now deploying further reconnaissance exploration and adding an additional drill rig to the four currently operating.To watch the Interview with Chris Gerteisen, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/106182/nva





Nova Minerals Ltd. (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) is a dynamic explorer and developer of its flagship Estelle Gold district in the Tintina gold belt. Nova's strategy is to substantially increase the current 4.7Moz resource on the Korbel prospect. Subsequently to continue to lock in value through moving Korbel towards production whilst increasing the resource base across the pipeline of targets within the Estelle gold district. Nova Minerals also holds strategic investments in Snow Lake Resources Ltd (Thompson Brothers Lithium Project), Torian Resources Ltd. (ASX:TNR) and RotorX Aircraft Manufacturing Co.





