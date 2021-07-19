Andean Precious Metals Accelerates Exploration Drill Programmes at San Pablo and Rio Blanco Properties

Toronto, July 19, 2021 - Andean Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV: APM) ("Andean" or the "Company"), a precious metals production, development and exploration company is pleased to provide an update on its exploration activities at its 100% owned projects in Bolivia.

Luis da Silva, Chief Executive Officer of Andean, commented, "Andean has a number of very prospective, wholly-owned exploration properties in our portfolio. With a strong financial performance over the last several quarters and San Bartolome continuing to operate on budget, we feel the time is right to focus our attention on organic growth opportunities and accelerate our exploration programmes. Bolivia is a prolific precious metals jurisdiction, and we believe both San Pablo and Rio Blanco have the potential to deliver significant value for our stakeholders - we look forward to updating the market as we advance this process."

Rio Blanco:

Last week, the Company commenced a diamond drilling campaign comprising 22 holes over 5,500 metres with three drill rigs. In parallel, the Company has advanced reconnaissance geological work including trenching totaling 1,500 metres replicating the historic work as performed by ASARCO in 1998. This work programme is intended to supplement the drilling campaign.

Highlights:

1,300 trench samples from the current campaign already sent to the ALS laboratory in Peru

Significant historic gold and silver mining in the same orogenic belt as San Pablo

Contiguous exploration and mining rights for 13,462 hectares

Structural continuity over 22km Historic results of 21 trenches completed cutting the axial plane of regional anticline Including gold assays of 10g/t over 2m, 2.2g/t over 17m and 3.7g/t over 9m



Subject to lifting of COVID related border controls the Company will undertake IP geophysics at both exploration properties and will update the market on these developments in due course.

San Pablo:

Between February and May 2021, the Company completed the first phase of 12 holes totaling 3,580 metres, varied in depth from 140 metres to the deepest at 625 metres. These holes constitute the first phase of a diamond drilling programme totaling 10,000 metres, dependent on these first results. All core samples were sent to the ALS laboratory in Peru for fire assaying and the company expects to announce these results in the coming weeks.

Highlights:

Hosted in the same orogenic belt as Kori Kollo, which produced approximately 6M ozs of gold for Newmont Corp.

Contiguous exploration and mining rights for 650 hectares

Located 350km from Potosi and the San Bartolomé Plant

Surface geochemical samples yielding >15 g/t gold

About Andean Precious Metals Corp.

Andean Precious Metals (TSXV: APM) is a Canadian, growth-focused silver producer operating in Bolivia. The Company produced 5.9M equivalent ounces of silver in 2020 at an all-in sustaining cost of approximately $14.75 USD per ounce from its own mineral claims, contracts with the state mining company of Bolivia (COMIBOL), and from a high margin third-party ore sourcing business. All processing takes place at the Company's 1.65 M tonnes per year San Bartolomé plant which has the capacity to produce to refined silver bars. Andean Precious Metals is committed to fostering safe, sustainable and responsible operations. For more information, please visit www.andeanpm.com

