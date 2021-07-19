Currie Rose Resources Rossland Update

Toronto, July 19, 2021 - Currie Rose Resources Inc. (TSXV: CUI) ("Currie" or the "Company") provides an update of the Rossland Gold Project (the "Project") located in central southern British Columbia (Figure 1) and future activities.

Highlights:

The Company has further consolidated its in interest in the Rossland Gold Project.

Work will concentrate on the prospective, underexplored 100% owned Golden 8 Project situated south of the town of Rossland.

Currie has withdrawn from the Gertrude Prospect held by 0704723 BC Ltd.

The company is actively seeking a new project to complement the Rossland Project.





Figure 1 - Rossland Gold Project

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2005/90526_ec226e80d49799a9_002full.jpg

Michael Griffiths, Currie's President and CEO, commented.

"The Company has withdrawn from most of the Rossland Project excluding the 100% owned Golden 8 claim which is well placed geologically for "Rossland style" mineralisation. We are now looking to conduct some first pass exploration to advance our understanding of its prospectivity."

"We are also pursuing other project options to add shareholder value."

Rossland Gold Project - Golden 8 Prospect

Previous historic mineral exploration work on the Golden 8 property included 66.3 metres of diamond drilling, VLF - EM ground geophysics programs and general prospecting activities.

Rossland type silver - gold - lead - zinc bearing vein structures were identified in the 2003 drill program and VLF-EM anomalies were generated in each of the ground geophysical programs. In 2013, ground prospecting near the south-eastern boundary of the mineral claim successfully identified float material that may be a continuation of gossanous sulphide vein showings identified in the area1.

Future prospecting, sampling and detailed VLF-EM targeted exploration should concentrate on the Gossan and the eastern extension area of the Golden 8 Mineral Claim.





Figure 2 - Rossland Gold Project - Golden 8 Prospect

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2005/90526_ec226e80d49799a9_003full.jpg

Accelerate Option

All the required documents have been lodged with the Toronto Exchange and subject to approval, Currie will issue 8,333,334 fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of Currie Rose to Accelerate at a deemed issue price of $0.06 per Currie Rose Share.

About Rossland

The Rossland Gold Project is situated 10km west from the Trail Zinc Smelter in south-central British Columbia and covers approximately 3,000 Ha. The Rossland Mining Camp produced more than 2.7 million ounces of gold, 3.5 million ounces of silver and 71 tonnes of copper between 1894 and 1941 and ranks as the third largest lode gold camp in British Columbia2.

For Additional Information please contact:

Mike Griffiths, CEO

Office: 905-688-9115

Email: info@currierose.com

Catherine Beckett, Manager Corporate Affairs

Office: 905-688-9115

Email: info@currierose.com

About Currie Rose Resources Inc.

Currie Rose is a precious metal explorer focused on identifying high value assets in Canada.

Our current project is located in British Columbia with our immediate focus on the Rossland Project in BC. Please visit our website located at www.currierose.com.

Qualified Persons

The Currie Rose scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and reviewed and approved on behalf Currie Rose Resources by Michael Griffiths, FAusIMM, President & CEO for Currie Rose Resources, a Qualified Person.

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates. Statements about the closing of the transaction, expected terms of the transaction, the number of securities of Currie Rose that may be issued in connection with the transaction, and the parties' ability to satisfy closing conditions and receive necessary approvals are all forward-looking information. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. Statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances, unless otherwise required to do so by law.

1 2010 ARIS report, # 31703.

2 Bulletin 74 - Geological Setting of the Rossland Mining Camp by James T Fyles, Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources, Victoria, British Columbia, Canada 1984.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/90526