NSJ Gold Corp. Announces Expansion of Gold-Copper-Iron Mineralization at Golden Hills, Arizona

Drill Hole # Start Footage (feet) End Footage (feet) Interval Length (meters) Interval Length (feet) Au (g/t) Cu (%) Fe (%) GH-2101 55 130 22.9 75 0.00 0.19 20.4 GH-2102 35 175 42.7 140 0.30 0.42 18.8 Including 35 55 6.1 20 0.12 1.59 28.0 Including 90 175 25.9 85 0.44 0.20 17.6 GH-2103 40 50 3.1 10 0.39 0.15 10.8 GH-2104 175 200 7.6 25 2.00 0.19 18.7 GH-2105 0 250 76.2 250 0.18 0.05 21.2 Including 155 195 12.2 40 0.06 0.11 35.4 Including 190 215 7.6 25 1.12 0.13 25.2 GH-2106 60 80 6.1 20 0.08 0.01 21.8 GH-2106 230 250 6.1 20 0.75 0.12 17.4 GH-2107 315 325 3.1 10 0.59 0.00 6.5 GH-2108 105 220 35.1 115 0.50 0.08 19.8 Including 145 180 10.7 35 1.27 0.10 20.2 GH-2108 285 300 4.6 15 0.13 0.06 32.4 GH-2109 5 20 4.6 15 7.93 1.61 25.7 Including 5 10 1.5 5 10.80 0.69 16.1 GH-2110 40 160 36.6 120 0.00 0.07 31.5 GH-2111 105 255 45.7 150 0.17 0.25 18.8 Including 170 185 4.6 15 0.54 0.14 21.0 GH-2112 30 40 3.0 10 0.39 0.02 5.5 GH-2113 40 50 3.0 10 0.74 0.02 15.5 GH-2113 130 205 22.9 75 0.03 0.13 13.4 GH-2114 25 170 44.2 145 0.06 0.16 12.6 Including 55 60 1.5 5 1.33 0.04 7.9 GH-2115 70 80 3.0 10 0.18 0.04 7.1 GH-2115 100 120 6.1 20 0.14 0.06 11.6 GH-2115 230 245 4.6 15 0.33 0.01 14.9 GH-2116 260 375 35.1 115 0.04 0.04 20.3 Including 365 375 3.0 10 0.50 0.00 15.8

Vancouver, July 19, 2021 - NSJ Gold Corp. (CSE: NSJ) (FSE: 9PZ) ("NSJ" or the "Company") announces the complete assay results from the recent drill program and future plans for its Golden Hills Project located in Arizona, USA. The program targeted north-northwest trending geophysical anomalies and consisted of 16 drill holes (see press release dated May 26, 2021). Assay results from all holes are complete and a summary of assays is shown below.

In total, the drill program intersected 335 feet (102 meters) averaging above 0.4 grams per ton Au, 695 feet (212 meters) averaging above 0.1% Cu, and 680 feet (207 meters) averaging above 20% Fe. The geophysics defined broad zones of specular hematite that are related to major pre-mineral alteration zones, but did not identify gold/copper bearing structures or bedded mineralization. Future drilling should incorporate fences of holes across the hematite bodies which will allow much better definition of the gold/copper zones.

All findings from the recent drill program and geophysics will be used to plan the next phase. Holes will be planned to expand on and confirm previous high grade gold hits, including the twinning of previous holes. Some holes will be drilled at a 45 degree angle to the east through high grade zones previously intersected with westward drilling to help define the angle and thickness of high grade structures. Fences of drill holes are planned to expand on existing mineralization, with a resource report being generated after the next round of drilling. Metallurgical testing of the hematite is also planned to see how much the iron content can be upgraded. Drill testing of the intrusive target, located to the north of the current drilling, is planned after a district wide airborne geophysical survey is conducted.

Richard Kern, Certified Professional Geologist, a qualified person as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Kern is not independent of the Company as he is Vice President of Exploration of NSJ Gold Corp.

NSJ announces that it has entered into an IR Consulting and Marketing agreement with Michael Türk Finanzdienstleistung for a 6 month term starting July 19, 2021 to January 18, 2022. NSJ will pay CAD$70,000 due upon signing of the agreement. Michael Türk Finanzdienstleistung, located at Abensblick 15a, 93354 Siegenburg, Germany, Email: aktienexperte@outlook.com Phone: +49 151 18998662, is a financial communications company that provides IR Consulting and Marketing Services for publicly listed companies. They use their own media platforms for marketing and Investor Relations and other German websites and marketing venues.

NSJ holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Golden Hills Project (the "Property") in Arizona, USA, subject to a 3% net smelter returns royalty. The property is located 100 miles west of the Kay mine (owned by Arizona Metals Corp.) and 80 miles south of the Moss Mine (owned by Northern Vertex Mining Corp.). The Property consists of 7 patented claims and 114 unpatented mining claims covering a total of 2,370 acres (9.6 km2). NSJ's management team possess extensive experience in financing, exploration, development and mining.

