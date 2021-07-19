Jervois Announces Trading Halt

19 July 2021 - Jervois Mining Ltd. (the "Company" or "Jervois") (ASX:JRV) (TSXV:JRV) (OTC:JRVMF) advises that its ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX") and the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") have been halted at the request of the Company pending the release of an announcement in relation to a potential material acquisition and associated equity raising.

The trading halt has been implemented in response to media speculation that the Company may undertake a material acquisition and associated equity raising. The trading halt will continue on the ASX until the earlier of the Company releasing an announcement in relation to the potential acquisition and associated equity raising, or the commencement of trading on 21 July 2021. The Company will confirm when the trading halt will be lifted on the TSX-V after discussions with the TSX-V.

On behalf of Jervois Mining Ltd.

Bryce Crocker, CEO

For further information, please contact:





----------------------------------------------------------------

|Investors and analysts: |Media: |

|James May |Nathan Ryan |

|Chief Financial Officer |NWR Communications |

|Jervois |nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au|

|jmay@jervoismining.com.au|Mob: +61 420 582 887 |

| | |

----------------------------------------------------------------



Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and other similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to the trading halt and certain other factors or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affections such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.