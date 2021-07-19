Volatus Apponts Hector de Los Santos as Director and Announces a $1,650,000 Flow-Through and Non-Flowthrough Financing

Vancouver, July 19, 2021 - Volatus Capital Corp. (CSE:VC) (CNSX:VC.CN) ("Volatus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Hector de Los Santos to the board of Directors and announces that it intends to raise $1,650,000 through a combination of flow through and non flow-through financing.

Private Placement

The Company will raise $1,200,000 through the issuance of 10,000,000 flow-through shares priced at $0.12 a share, and $450,000 through the issuance of 5,000,000 non-flow-through units at $0.09 per unit where each unit consists of one share and one-half warrant. Each full warrant entitles the holder to acquire one share at $0.16 for a period of 18 months. The Company will use the funds on administration, project acquisition and exploration on the Company's projects in British Columbia and South Australia.

Hector de los Santos

Hector De Los Santos is the founder and Director of Latam Ventures Corp., a mining consultant firm specializing in corporate affairs in Mexico and Latin America. He also works for Eagle Mapping as the Geomatics Sales Manager for Latin America. Prior to that, Hector was the Deputy Trade Commissioner for the Mexican Consulate in Vancouver, BC. Hector has more than 12 years of experience in the promotion of exploration projects.

Fred Tejada, President and Chief Executive Officer of Volatus, stated: "I am pleased to welcome Hector to our board. His years in the exploration and development business will provide the Company with additional expertise as we continue to advance our exploration projects. The Company expects to be more active in bringing out exploration and development news in the coming months".

Chafika Eddine has resigned from the board of directors to focus on other opportunities. The Company would like to thank Chafika Eddine for her contributions to the Company and wish her well in her future endeavors.

The company also notes that it is in discussions on the acquisition of the remainder of the Leigh Creek Magnesite project in South Australia but cautions that no terms have been reached.

About Volatus Capital Corp.

The Company is focused on exploration and development of resources in gold, copper and the green economy that have strong demand profiles.

Forward-looking information

