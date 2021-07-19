Sigma Files PEA Phase 2 Technical Report Supporting Doubling Planned Production Capacity to 440,000tpa

VANCOUVER, July 19, 2021 - Sigma Lithium Corp. ("Sigma" or the "Company") (TSXV: SGMA) (OTCQB: SGMLF) reports that, further to its news release dated June 2, 2021, announcing the release of its preliminary economic analysis on Phase 2 of its high grade project in Brazil it has filed the supporting technical report titled "Grota do Cirilo Lithium Project Ara?ua? and Itinga Regions, Minas Gerais, Brazil, Phase 2 (Barreiro) Update of the NI 43-101 National Instrument Technical Report on Feasibility Study" (the "PEA Phase 2 Technical Report").

The PEA Phase 2 Technical Report was prepared by leading mining consulting and engineering services firms including: Primero Group Americas Inc. (a subsidiary of Primero Group Ltd), SGS Geological Services of Canada, Promon Engenharia and GE21 Consultoria Mineral in Brazil.

The PEA Phase 2 Technical Report can be found under Sigma's profile at www.sedar.com or at Company's website at www.sigmalithium.ca.

